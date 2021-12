James knew exactly what he was looking for when he set out to find an apartment for holidays and personal time in Paris. “I worked with a local buyer’s agent, but ultimately found the place myself on the Internet,” the American recalls. He enjoys spending time in urban environments, especially Paris, with his young twins Claire and Claudette. “I’ve been visiting Paris regularly my whole life and always knew I would love to have a place there, and at some point several years ago was finally ready to make the commitment. It is the best city in the world.”

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO