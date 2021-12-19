ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Giants have 'specific role' planned for Jaylon Smith

By John Fennelly
 2 days ago
The New York Giants have elevated linebacker Jaylon Smith to the roster just days after signing him to the practice squad.

Smith, a former starter for the team the Giants will line up against this Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys, is expected to play a key role against his old club even though he has only participated in a walkthrough practice this week.

Smith was a former team captain and leading tackler with Dallas and was one of the NFL’s top tacklers the past two seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

The former Notre Dame standout started every game the past two years and was released after playing four games for Dallas this year. Smith signed with Green Bay in early October but was released on November 2 after appearing in two games.

The Giants’ linebacking crew took a huge hit when Blake Martinez was injured earlier this year and could use some reinforcements. If Smith is anywhere close to what he used to be, the Giants will take it.

