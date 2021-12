On New Year’s Eve, when I was a kid, at the stroke of midnight we would run outside and bang pots and pans with a wooden spoon to ring in the new year. Those were the modest homemade noisemakers of our small Kentucky town. As a teen, I would dream of being among the crowd in New York City when the ball dropped. I declared that’s where I’d be for the year 2000. I wasn’t. I was 25 years old and pregnant with my daughter. I slept right through it. Staying up until midnight had lost its novelty.

