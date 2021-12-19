Watch: Giants RB Saquon Barkley makes absurd one-handed catch for first down

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley has struggled to recreate the production of his first two seasons in the NFL, but the New York Giants running back has provided a few highlights to remind everyone of his tremendous athleticism. The latest was an incredible one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

Barkley, 24, was the target on a third down screen pass, but quarterback Mike Glennon threw the ball low and behind the running back. Barkley effortlessly snagged the ball with one hand and turned up field to get a first down.

Ultimately, the play didn't matter much as the Giants' drive fizzled after gaining just a few more yards. Still, it made Graham Gano's field goal just a little easier as he made a 35-yarder to get New York on the board.

Barkley was Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 2018, but injuries have slowed him since. He missed almost all of the 2020 season due to an ACL tear and he missed time in 2021 due to an ankle injury. Through nine games, Barkley has 379 rushing yards, 224 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns.