Harrisburg, PA

Four-year-old injured from being shot in Harrisburg, charges filed

By James Wesser, Lauren Rude
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A four-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Sunday morning, Dec. 19, in Harrisburg.

Police Commissioner Tom Carter tells abc27 that officers responded to the call around 10:00 in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 19, at a home along the 300 block of South 13th Street.

The child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where they had emergency surgery. They are listed in critical condition as of Monday, Dec. 20.

On Sunday, Phillip Woods, 49, was charged as a result of the incident with Aggravated Assault, Persons Not to Own or Possess Firearms, Fugitive Not to Own or Possess Firearms, Receiving Stolen Property, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Woods was arranged for his charges on Sunday night and remanded to the Dauphin County Prison.

Police have said that this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Harrisburg City Police at 717-480-2802 and by asking for Detective Dawson, or by submitting a tip here.

