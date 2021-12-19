ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Enters COVID-19 Protocols

By City News Service
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel will not coach the team in tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls after entering the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, the Lakers announced today.

Assistant coach David Fizdale will take over head coaching duties for the Lakers in Chicago.

Los Angeles will also be without Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore due to COVID-19 protocols, and without star big man Anthony Davis due to a knee injury that will keep him out of action for at least a month.

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was in the protocols last week, but was activated after a series of negative tests. Los Angeles signed veteran guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract, and Thomas scored 19 points off the bench in his debut Friday night in Minnesota, but the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves, 110-92.

``It's just craziness. There's chaos involved,'' Vogel, 48, said Friday night. ``Like every few hours, you're hearing a new guy is out or in [Westbrook's] case a new guy is in that you thought was out. It's just a crazy time.''

The Bulls will be playing their first game since a COVID outbreak caused two of their scheduled games to be postponed last week.

Photo: Getty Images

