5 Arrested For Looting Tornado-Damaged Homes, Stealing Cars in Kentucky

Photo: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Five people were arrested Friday who are accused of stealing property and cars from tornado-damaged areas in Kentucky.

Kevin Stowe , Ronnie White , Lynne Bailey , Linda Morris and Kaitlyn Moore , were found towing several damaged vehicles in the area of Cardinal and Pritchett Road and attempting to leave the area, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office . Deputies found the suspects after reports of suspicious activity regarding people that appeared to have been working in a group rummaging through tornado-damaged property and vehicles.

"Sheriff’s deputies and Troopers found a variety of personal items belonging to tornado victims, including some household goods, new shoes, muddy change, copper wiring and other items. They were also towing several vehicles that were owned by tornado victims that have been displaced by the tornado, in the hospital, and/or deceased," Grave's County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said some of the suspects' statements contradicted each other. Some said they had permission from the homeowners but officials were able to question homeowners in the area and disproved the suspects' claims.

December 18, 2021 Subject: Five suspects arrested in storm ravaged neighborhood. On Friday afternoon, Graves Sheriff’s... Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Here's a look at the suspects arrested and their charges:

Kevin Stowe, 55, of Union City, Tennessee: Charged with theft of automobile, theft of motor vehicle registration plate

Ronnie White, 57, of Hickman, Kentucky: Charged with theft by unlawful taking (automobile)

Lynee Bailey, 56, of Hickman, Kentucky: Charged with theft by unlawful taking (automobile)

Linda Morris, 52, of Dresden, Tennessee: Charged with theft of unlawful taking (automobile), possession of methamphetamine, operating on a suspended license, theft by unlawful taking (personal property)

Kaitlyn Moore, 29: Charged with theft of unlawful taking (automobile), possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Officials added Morris was in possession of a brand new pair of Ugg boots stolen from a storm victim's home and found methamphetamine hidden in Moore's body cavity.

The case is still under investigation.

Last week, the Princeton Police Department arrested four men from Michigan for stealing from homes and cars damaged by tornadoes in Kentucky.