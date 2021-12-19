ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Metro Detroit motorcycle club, Warren mayor helping Kentucky tornado victims

WARREN, Mich. (WWJ) – A metro Detroit motorcycle club is stepping up to help tornado victims in Kentucky.

The state was devastated by tornadoes earlier this month, with more than 75 people losing their lives.

The Southern Macomb chapter of the Warthogs Motorcycle Club is donating $5,000 to help with relief efforts and Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the city’s chamber of commerce will be matching that donation.

The Warthogs, a nationwide club, are made up of first responders, including active and retired police officers, firefighters and more. Chapter president Nick Chakur tells WWJ they’re donating the money to help police and fire departments in Kentucky, while the chamber of commerce will be donating to civilian efforts.

Officials are also asking for the public’s help, in search of blankets, jackets, gloves, shoes, non-perishable food items and medical supplies to help those in need. The mayor’s office at Warren City Hall will serve as a collection site.

Chakur tells WWJ he’s been with the Warthogs since 2004 and they’ve pitched in to help out in the wake of many natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy.

“Your heart goes out to those people,” Chakur said. “You always say, especially in police work, ‘by the grace of God, it didn’t happen to us.’ But those people need help.”

Chakur says to “be careful how you treat people.”

“Just because they’re dressed in leather, doesn;t mean they’re bad people,” he said of the motorcycle club.

More information on relief efforts can be found on the City of Warren Facebook page.

