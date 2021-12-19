ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

UN chief urges Lebanese leaders to put people first and reform

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rvygx_0dR8fRbG00
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Lebanon's President Michel Aoun give a statement in Baabda, Lebanon December 19, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged Lebanese leaders to put people first and implement reforms to rescue the country from a financial depression and its worst social crisis in 30 years.

Guterres met President Michel Aoun at the start of a four day visit for talks with politicians, civic leaders and humanitarian workers on how the world body can help the country overcome mounting problems.

“It is essential for leaders to put the people first, and implement the reforms needed to set Lebanon back on track, including efforts to promote accountability and transparency, and root out corruption,” he said in a video message ahead of the visit. He repeated the message after his arrival.

In a country fractured along sectarian lines, successive governments made up of nearly all Lebanon’s main parties have repeatedly failed to implement the reforms needed to fix the national finances.

Foreign donors have long pressured politicians to enact the changes, long promised but never delivered because of vested interests, before they release funds.

U.N. agencies have warned of a dramatic deterioration in living conditions, and Guterres said he was deeply concerned about hardships faced by ordinary Lebanese.

Guterres echoed a call by many Lebanese activists and politicians to hold accountable those responsible for a huge chemical blast at Beirut port last year that killed 200 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

“I know the Lebanese people want answers, and I hear your demands for truth and justice,” the U.N. chief said. 

Writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Lebanese president says country needs '6-7 years' to exit crisis

BEIRUT, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Friday the country needs "six to seven years" to emerge from crisis. Lebanon's economy has been in freefall since 2019, when a mountain of debt and political gridlock drove the nation into its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
MIDDLE EAST
985theriver.com

U.N. chief lays wreath at Beirut port, urges action from leaders

BEIRUT (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday laid a wreath at a memorial for the August 2020 Beirut port blast on the second day of a visit aiming to rally international support for crisis-hit Lebanon. Guterres, who arrived on Sunday, has called on Lebanese leaders to work...
UNITED NATIONS
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

UN chief lays Beirut wreath, urges accountability for port explosion

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday (December 20) Lebanon needed proper accountability for the August 2020 Beirut port explosion on the second day of a visit aimed at rallying international support for the crisis-hit country.
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

UN Chief says confident Lebanese election to take place in March 2022

New York [US], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday following a meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati that he was confident the general election in Lebanon will take place at the end of March. On Sunday, Guterres arrived in Lebanon, where he is set to meet...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
WDBO

UN leader on solidarity visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

BEIRUT — (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, on a high-profile visit he said will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country. Guterres is expected to press for reforms from the country’s political leaders, who have been deeply divided over...
WORLD
UN News Centre

UN chief calls for unity among Lebanese leaders, affirms solidarity with citizens

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Lebanese leaders on Sunday to work together to solve multiple crises plaguing the nation. Fractured along sectarian lines, successive governments have been unable to put the country on a sustainable path forward. Kicking off a four-day visit, he met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, saying...
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

In a world of choices, ‘let us choose peace’, urges UN chief

Secretary-General António Guterres received the Lamp of Peace award on Saturday, a major honour from the Catholic Church, which he said recognizes the work of UN personnel “striving for peace around the world”. Reminding that after the horrors of World War in the 20th Century, “the UN...
UNITED NATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanese People#Lebanon#Un#U N
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Nations
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Satellite images show Russia still building up forces near Ukraine

Dec 24 (Reuters) - New satellite images captured by a private U.S. company show that Russia has continued to build up its forces in annexed Crimea and near Ukraine in recent weeks while pressing the United States for talks over security guarantees it is seeking. Reuters could not independently verify...
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine lawmaker says prosecutor seeks arrest of former president Poroshenko

KYIV, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office has asked a court to arrest former president Petro Poroshenko on suspicion of high treason and financing pro-Russian separatists, a lawmaker from Poroshenko's faction in parliament said on Friday. "On Christmas Eve, the Prosecutor General office confirmed the information ......
POLITICS
Reuters

UK condemns Iran's launch of ballistic missiles in war games

LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it condemned a launch of ballistic missiles by Iran in war games conducted this week. "These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
WORLD
Reuters

Russia fines Meta Platforms 2 billion roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Meta Platforms almost 2 billion roubles ($27.16 million) on Friday for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the press service of Moscow courts said. ($1 = 73.6462 roubles)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy