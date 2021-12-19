ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Kut The Krocodile Tears, Kim Potter: Ex-Officer ‘Tearfully’ Takes The Stand, Admits Daunte Wright Never Acted Threatening

By lizsmith23
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

Krocodile Kyle, is that you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vs19G_0dR8fH1E00
Source: Kim Potter Trial / YouTube

“I was very distraught, I’m so sorry.” These were the words of former Minnesota police officer, Kim Potter, who sobbed as she testified Friday about the moment she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright after “accidentally” reaching for her handgun instead of her Taser.

“We were struggling. We were trying to keep him from driving away. It just went chaotic,” said Potter during her trial.

Potter has been charged with first and second-degree manslaughter over Wright’s death. In order to have her convicted, prosecutors must prove she acted with recklessness or culpable negligence when she defied years of training and mixed up the weapons.

“I remember yelling ‘Taser! Taser! Taser!’ and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” she said in tears. “I’m sorry it happened. I’m so sorry,” she added. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody.”

Potter openly admitted to prosecutor Erin Eldridge that she did not see any weapon in Wright’s possession and that he never threatened or punched her or her fellow officers.

However, she did say that one of the officer’s faces had “a look of fear” that she’s never seen before and that brought up concern. She was also concerned there may have been a weapon in Wright’s vehicle after she learned upon pulling him over that he was wanted on a warrant for a gun charge. Which of course, her defense team raised as evidence that it was a potentially dangerous situation that warranted her use of force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xv26p_0dR8fH1E00
Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

We call BS but let us continue on with the story.

Potter also testified that had she been alone she wouldn’t have stopped. However she was training junior officer, Anthony Luckey, and he felt the need to pull Mr. Wright over for expired tags and they proceeded to do so.

When they discovered the weapons warrant, Potter said she and her fellow officers agreed there was greater danger in approaching the vehicle.

According to CNN, while Potter was on the stand prosecutor Erin Eldridge quizzed her extensively on her many years of training both as an officer and using stun guns in an effort to establish that she should have been easily able to distinguish her Taser from her handgun even in situations of high stress.

Potter was shown two photos of the weapons and was asked to identify the differences between the two.

“These items look different, don’t they?” Eldridge asked.

“Yes,” Potter responded.

Police dashcam was also presented in court showing Potter putting her hand on her gun holster on her right side even as she approached the vehicle.

The comments she made immediately after she fired the deadly shots were also played in court. Potter said, “Oh, s***. I shot him. I grabbed the wrong f***g gun. Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. I’m going to prison.” per CNN.

Potter told the court that she resigned from her job to prevent “bad things happening to the city.” She has since sold her home and moved out of state.

Potter’s defense team called to the stand Laurence Miller, an expert in police psychology at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

He proceeded to explain the disputed concept of “slip and capture” to the 12 member jury.

“You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action that you intended was not the one you took,” he said.

Miller stated that this action error could’ve led to “weapon confusion.”

Potter was the last person who testified on the stand and closing arguments will begin Monday.

Comments / 671

George Forward
5d ago

Funny how all these people comment that it's fake crying. When most of you would be balling your eyes out if you was in her position.

Reply(40)
137
Brian Phillips
5d ago

You people criticizing people who were put in a traumatic situation where someone lost their life. If you have never been in that situation you have no idea what these people have been through. When your most traumatic experience was probably Starbucks being out of a white mocha Frappuccino. How about we talk about how society has made it acceptable to not comply with police…..

Reply(34)
96
? What???
4d ago

The one common denominator in all these events is the perp fought with the police….. he resisted and struggled with the officers ….. bottom line…… don’t fight with the police, don’t resist arrest!

Reply(1)
41
Related
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Insider

Kim Potter's ex-supervisor says he would've been 'probably dragged' and hurt if Daunte Wright had successfully fled the fatal traffic stop

Former Brooklyn Center Sgt. Mychal Johnson testified in ex-cop Kim Potter's manslaughter trial on Friday. Potter is on trial for manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Johnson told the court he would've been "probably dragged" if Wright had successfully fled in his car. Former...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police Psychology#The Stand#Cnn
buzzfeednews.com

Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Tearfully Recalled How She Tried To Save His Life After He Was Shot By Ex-Cop Kim Potter

In tearful testimony Thursday, the girlfriend of Daunte Wright, who witnessed him being fatally shot by a former Minnesota police officer in April, described her futile attempts to save his life. “[He] wasn’t answering me and he was just gasping,” Alayna Albrecht-Payton, 20, said while testifying for the prosecution on...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright s death.The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.The criminal complaint...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Daunte Wright's Killer Blames Him For His Own Death

The trial of Kim Potter, the 48-year-old white cop who shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, last April, is underway, and the defense is trying to have it both ways with its argument. Potter, who says she meant to use her Taser instead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy