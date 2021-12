East Bengal hold Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Amir Dervisevic handed East Bengal the lead in the 20th minute but Bartholomew Ogbeche's header restored parity for the Nizams in the 35th minute. With a point, Hyderabad move up on the league table to second position with 12 points from seven matches while East Bengal continue to remain at the rock bottom with four points from seven games.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO