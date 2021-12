The 5-8 Panthers are back on the road after yet another loss for a Week 15 matchup with the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday, December 19 at 1 p.m. ET. The Panthers have dropped their last three games and desperately need a win today to keep their dying playoff hopes alive. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers (+10.5) are currently big underdogs, so hopefully the pickers are wrong and the Panthers can end the week with a 6-8 record and stay alive in the playoff race.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO