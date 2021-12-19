ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gators Highly Regarded in 2023 WR Adarius Redmond’s Recruitment

By Brandon Carroll
 2 days ago
The Florida Gators recruiting efforts have picked up drastically since the acquisition of Billy Napier to the Florida Gators program.

Fresh off of the improbable landings of safety Kamari Wilson, linebacker Shemar James and cornerback Devin Moore, Florida has not slowed their roll when it comes to building for the future.

Their main focus aligns with those yet to sign in the 2022 cycle.

However, they haven’t neglected future classes. Recently, newly hired wide receivers coach Keary Colbert — formerly holding the same position at USC — has been in contact with highly touted pass-catcher Adarius Redmond, who recently listed Florida as a top-five school in his recruitment.

“I like Florida because I think of myself as a physical player and I feel like Coach Napier is gonna bring a lot of toughness,” he said in an interview with AllGators on Saturday. “I think that Florida’s brand is what it is and that’s toughness and winning.”

Hauling in 54 grabs for 990 yards and eight touchdowns, Redmond served as one of the leading receivers for the Powell Panthers (Knoxville, Tenn.) explosive passing offense in 2021. Adding five rushes for 108 yards in 14 games had played, Redmond averaged over 18 yards per touch on the season, proving to be a deep threat and dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands.

As a result, he served as a big part of Powell’s success at Tennessee’s 5A level, aiding the talented squad to a 13-2 record.

His ability toting the rock flashed at multiple points this season. However, Redmond prides himself on his physicality, an aspect of the game he said believes aligns perfectly with Florida’s vision for the future of the wide receiver position, which entails what Napier coins as being a “wide blocker.”

Earning an offer from Florida back in December of 2019, Redmond has seen his points of contact come and go with the hiring of a new staff. However, the new pieces that are set in place wasted little time starting to connect with the talented wideout.

“I’ve talked to Coach Colbert, he seems really cool. I’ve had that UF offer for a while," he said. “It felt good to talk to the new staff and I get great vibes from everything I see. I love his energy.”

Given the hectic ending to the 2022 cycle as Napier looks to compile a serviceable transition class that can serve as a valuable bridge piece for his efforts to rebuild the program, Redmond has not been able to talk to the new head ball coach thus far.

He said he hopes that comes soon.

For now, he and Colbert have started to form a bond discussing his recruitment.

“Really just about how excited he was to be there and he said he’s really excited to recruit me,” Redmond said when asked what their conversations have entailed. “We have talked about getting a visit scheduled so I think that’s coming soon, too.”

Redmond’s recruitment is still open, but he recently released a top five that is compiled of five prominent college football programs.

Right now, the Gators stand atop the list alongside Tennessee, with Georgia just on their heels. The other two teams, Penn State and LSU, make up the bottom two. On the outside looking in is Ole Miss, West Virginia and Alabama.

Redmond said that he hopes to make a decision before the start of his senior season, but is content with “just waiting until a school feels perfect.”

He plans on scheduling a visit to Florida for post-National Signing Day 2022.

