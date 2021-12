The FIS Colorado Ski Cup, which took place on Monday and Tuesday, marked the first races at Golden Peak of the 2021-2022 winter season. Over the two days of giant slalom racing, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) current and former athletes used the home mountain to their advantage and grabbed six podiums and 19 top 10 finishes on the Golden Peak course.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO