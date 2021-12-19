ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
261 Northfield Rd, Princeton M...

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple use building suitable for a variety of opportunities. Attorney's office, insurance....

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4521 Dresden Street

NEW home being built in Kensington by Potomac Heritage Homes. This new home offers 3 full floors, with an option to add a 4th level loft with additional bedroom and full bath. The main level offers 10 ft. Ceilings, a chefs kitchen with large island and lots of cabinetry waiting for your design touches, a butlers pantry and food pantry that+GGs conveniently positioned off the mudroom and 2 car garage. The family room with gas fireplace, coffered ceilings with entrance to yard, a spacious dining room, and office complete the the second floor. The 3rd floor offers the primary bedroom with spa like bathroom and 2 walk-in closets, an additional 3 ensuite bedrooms, and a spacious laundry room. The lower level offers a recreation room with plenty of room for all the gather and watch the big game, plus flexible spaces to finish as you like with a bedroom, workout room, game room, offers endless possibilities. You will love the exterior farmhouse design with stone trim, front porch and 2 car garage, all of this is the charming Kensington; close to restaurants, shopping, transportation/Metro, esteemed schools, parks, NIH, downtown Bethesda, Pike and Rose, Strathmore and much more. Act now and work with the builder to select options and finishes. Taxes and square footage are based on the original house on property. Photos are from one of the many homes that Potomac Heritage Homes has built in the area, shown to represent the quality, finishes and style they are known to build.
POTOMAC, VA
bhhschicago.com

3632 N Albany Avenue #2

Owner-Occupied 2 Unit Building, Fully Rehabbed Unit With New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops In Kitchen, Granite In The Bathroom With Beautiful Modern Vanity, Handsome Fixtures, New Windows & Electrical, New Heater And Central Air-Conditioning, Glistening Hardwood Floors, Enclosed Porch. Shared Garage With 1 Space Available For Rent. Coin Laundry In Basement. Nice Residential Area In High Demand. One Garage Space Available For $100 Per Month. Close To Transportation And Shopping. Agent Must Accompany On All Showings.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

3571 Erie Avenue

4 bedrooms + 2 bathroom includes heat/water! - Property Id: 287776. 2nd and 3rd floor of spacious 1930's Home. All hardwood floors and fabulous architectural features. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on each level. Good for home office, or need for extra space. Lots of storage area in the lower level of the home.
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

30637 Olde Fruitland Road

Charming Colonial style home located in Rustic Acres subdivision in Salisbury, MD! Home is 2724 Sq ft with 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Home holds a traditional floor plan with formal dining and living room which features chair molding and hardwood flooring. The separate family room is carpeted and offers a wood burning fireplace, also well as dining area. Kitchen has ample cabinet space and laundry access. The open sunroom will be where you spend most of your time with beautiful, vaulted ceilings, skylights and access to composite back deck. Garage was converted into a bonus room, perfect for an office or workshop. Upstairs holds the primary bedroom with has primary bath and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms, one with connecting bonus room and hall bath complete the 2nd floor. Home sits on .69 acres with spacious front yard and a backyard that backs to trees. Additional features included floored attic, storage shed, and asphalt drive.
SALISBURY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

67 Westside Avenue

Well maintained twin brick home in Hagerstown! Convenient access to I-81! Enjoy city living but with private off-street parking and a backyard all for an amazing price! Newer kitchen and bathroom, remodeled only a few years ago. 3 spacious bedrooms and a fantastic walk-up attic with option to finish for extra living space or simply keep as easy storage. Hardwood floors and beautiful historic charm with original woodwork and trim throughout! Private backyard complete with a newer shed and great landscaping. Washer/dryer are on the main level off of the kitchen but can easily be placed downstairs for extra kitchen space. Entertain outdoors or simply relax on your own time in the warmer months. Walking distance to downtown Hagerstown to enjoy the local restaurants, theater and other amenities. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer convey! Schedule your showing today or swing in to the OPEN HOUSE on Sunday 12/12 from 2-4pm!
HAGERSTOWN, MD
montpelierbridge.org

Affordable Housing on Northfield Street Sparks Zoning Request

An affordable housing development planned by Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity on Northfield street generated significant discussion at a Montpelier Planning Commission hearing Nov. 29, in which residents commented on 10 proposed zoning changes. The hearing was the first of two before commissioners make a decision. The second hearing will be held Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m..
MONTPELIER, VT
Scribe

35 Leslie Rd G

Lovely Town House In the upper North End. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths. The unit has been remodeled. Enjoy outdoor space on the deck and the master bedroom balcony or by the complex's pool in summer months. Finished basement offers a large den/office and laundry with plenty of storage space. Lots of closet space throughout. Reserved parking.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4801 Backlick Road

Looking for the best of the best???? Exceptionally well located Heritage Village brick end townhouse, 3 finished levels, main level hardwood and laminate on upper and lower levels, updated kitchen, baths, windows, HVAC, lower level, +++; bus stop in front, VRE nearby; well inside the Beltway with easy access to 395 and 495; shopping, restaurants, County parks nearby; kitchen includes silestone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry, the adjoining breakfast/family room opens to very private patio. Lower level with recreation room with cozy wood burning fireplace, den/guest bedroom, convenient powder room, generous sized utility room with plenty of storage space. Patio provides excellent space for grilling and chilling out.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7722 Bristol Square Court

Fantastic 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in Bristol Square, this property is ready for you! The fresh neutral paint across the main level makes the perfect backdrop for your furnishings. Double doors leading from the kitchen to the dining area, chair railings, and a custom chandelier medallion really elevate the look! Enjoy an open floor plan from the dining room to the living room with tons of natural sunlight from the tall windows. 3 generous bedrooms on the upper level include an owner's suite with primary bath featuring a dual vanity. Enjoy the finished walk-up lower level with a full bath and fireplace. Customize this space to fit your needs whether it is used as an in-law suite, a rec room, or to get that workout in from home! Plenty of storage space in the unfinished area. Walk up to the fenced in back patio, perfect for hosting guests or relaxing after a long day at work. 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of the townhouse and incredible location in South Springfield close to I-95 and FFX County Pkwy, Springfield Town Center and tons of Fairfax County parks nearby. Enjoy and welcome home!
SPRINGFIELD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11311-A Golden Eagle Place

Welcome to your new home! 3 level, fully finished corner lot town home, located in the Millbrook Community in Waldorf, Md! 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. Main level has large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with kitchen island, half bath, and sliding door that leads to the large deck overlooking backyard.Upper level has large owner+GGs suite with tub and shower combo and large walk in closet. Additional full bath and two additional bedrooms for those needing lots closet space. The lower level features a fourth bedroom, washer/dryer, full bath (tub/shower combo), bonus room that can be recreation or theatre room and walkup basement exit leading to the level backyard. Backyard has large deck, rear fencing and shed.
WALDORF, MD
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/4/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The Duff Apartments (previously 51st St Apartments) are located at...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scribe

21 Clinton Ave

The IVE at Clinton - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems with Nest ™ wifi thermostats and LED lighting put more money in your pocket. Most apartments have a Washer/Dryer in the unit, which means you never have to carry your laundry to a laundromat. Located steps from Norwalk Hospital it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and a quick drive to get to Historic South Norwalk and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
bhhschicago.com

1019 N Delphia Avenue

Unique, 3000+ Square foot in great Park Ridge Location. Expansive kitchen with white cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, large breakfast area and sliding drs to back deck/ rear oasis. Large sun-drenched living room. Large family rom with stand alone gas/wood burning fireplace and sliding drs to 2nd deck/ rear yard. Huge Master Suite with lots of closet space, and expansive ensuite bath/ spa with 2 person jacuzzi and separate shower. 3 more guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom. Plywood finished, huge attic that can be used for another huge room. Finished lower level with laundry, office/theatre room, storage, full bathroom. 2 separate attached garages.
PARK RIDGE, IL
Scribe

312 West Cedar Street

Colonial Home - West Norwalk - Property Id: 785478. Spacious colonial house for rent with a large yard to enjoy, close to the legendary NYC., $ 3600.00/month + utilities not included: oil heat, gas stove, electricity, snow removal. Sorry, No pets or a garage for tenant use. The landlord lives on site. 1700' sq. Available immediately in perfect mint conditions. 4 bed / 3 toilets, refrigerator, gas oven, dishwasher, microwave, w/d. Assigned 4 parking spaces, fireplace, sewer, city water, recycling, and garbage p/u. Close to everything: train stations, bus line, shopping centers, markets, a five-minute walk to Community College; easy access to I-95 and Merritt Parkway, 10 min. Drive to the heart of Sono Live or Stamford. Welcome, all potential applicant(s) will go through fundamentals a screening report on credit & background checks, for which the applicant(s) pay a one-time fee of $45. Income verification, previous landlord reference. 1-mth rent/2 mths security, rental insurance. No sub-lets allowed. *pls. leave a Messg., if no answer*
NORWALK, CT
oucampus.org

2013 N 49th Street

One Bed, One Bath in the Arcadia Area - This cozy one bed, one bath in the Arcadia area of Phoenix, comes with an in-unit washer and dryer and covered parking. Jump on this one right away, it won't last long. Rent: $1,225.00. Water/Sewer: Included. Deposit: $1000.00. Administration Fee: $150.00.
ARCADIA, KS
bhhschicago.com

14750 Wallin Drive #A11

Brand New Premier Apartments in Downtown Plainfield! Elevated 1 bedroom 1 bath floorplan providing a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. Modern and maintenance free wood style flooring throughout! Open concept kitchen features island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch modern style cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. In unit privacy boasts occupant suite with new plush carpeting, dual closets (including a walk-in), and access to the full bath. Huge perk, in unit washer and dryer! Large living room with nature sunlight and access to private balcony and custom window coverings. Experience the amenities for days! Pet friendly accommodations including dual dog parks and an onsite pet spa. State of the art clubhouse makes entertainment a breeze with a demonstration kitchen, resident lounge, outdoor grilling station and firepit. Lifestyle amenities include 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, Cybercafe, and private work spaces. Soak up some vitamin D at the resort-style pool with sundeck, pergola and bocce ball court. Enjoy smoke-free living environment in a community friendly complex. Steps from popular downtown Plainfield, full of dining, shops, night life, and entertainment. Highly acclaimed North Plainfield District 202 schools.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Scribe

30 Crosby Street

One Bedroom Apartment Rental - Modern, Hardwood Floors - Modern one bedroom unit features high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors. Secure elevator building. Kitchens feature maple cabinets, full size appliances include dishwasher and microwave, and tile floors. Air conditioned. FITNESS CENTER and RESIDENT LOUNGE on site, no monthly amenity fees. Laundry facilities on every floor. NON-SMOKING building. Pics are typical.
DANBURY, CT
MATC Times

7871-73 N 60th St

Updated 2BR Apartment - FREE Cable & Parking - Don't miss this updated, 2 BR unit located in a great Wauwatosa-adjacent neighborhood. This unit features hardwood floor in kitchen with carpeted living room, and tile bathroom. Kitchen features nice wood cabinets while living room features spacious living area. Heat and water included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Scribe

226 Pennsylvania Ave 226

This very well maintained corner unit has a recently updated full bath, beautiful hardwood floors, laundry, reserved & numbered parking with plenty of street parking. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, no pets, no smoking. close to all your needs. Come see it before it's gone!. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/226-pennsylvania-ave-bridgeport-ct-unit-226/784460. Property Id...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

