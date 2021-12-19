261 Northfield Rd, Princeton M...

Colonial Home - West Norwalk - Property Id: 785478. Spacious colonial house for rent with a large yard to enjoy, close to the legendary NYC., $ 3600.00/month + utilities not included: oil heat, gas stove, electricity, snow removal. Sorry, No pets or a garage for tenant use. The landlord lives on site. 1700' sq. Available immediately in perfect mint conditions. 4 bed / 3 toilets, refrigerator, gas oven, dishwasher, microwave, w/d. Assigned 4 parking spaces, fireplace, sewer, city water, recycling, and garbage p/u. Close to everything: train stations, bus line, shopping centers, markets, a five-minute walk to Community College; easy access to I-95 and Merritt Parkway, 10 min. Drive to the heart of Sono Live or Stamford. Welcome, all potential applicant(s) will go through fundamentals a screening report on credit & background checks, for which the applicant(s) pay a one-time fee of $45. Income verification, previous landlord reference. 1-mth rent/2 mths security, rental insurance. No sub-lets allowed. *pls. leave a Messg., if no answer*
