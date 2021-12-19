261 Northfield Rd, Princeton M...

NEW home being built in Kensington by Potomac Heritage Homes. This new home offers 3 full floors, with an option to add a 4th level loft with additional bedroom and full bath. The main level offers 10 ft. Ceilings, a chefs kitchen with large island and lots of cabinetry waiting for your design touches, a butlers pantry and food pantry that+GGs conveniently positioned off the mudroom and 2 car garage. The family room with gas fireplace, coffered ceilings with entrance to yard, a spacious dining room, and office complete the the second floor. The 3rd floor offers the primary bedroom with spa like bathroom and 2 walk-in closets, an additional 3 ensuite bedrooms, and a spacious laundry room. The lower level offers a recreation room with plenty of room for all the gather and watch the big game, plus flexible spaces to finish as you like with a bedroom, workout room, game room, offers endless possibilities. You will love the exterior farmhouse design with stone trim, front porch and 2 car garage, all of this is the charming Kensington; close to restaurants, shopping, transportation/Metro, esteemed schools, parks, NIH, downtown Bethesda, Pike and Rose, Strathmore and much more. Act now and work with the builder to select options and finishes. Taxes and square footage are based on the original house on property. Photos are from one of the many homes that Potomac Heritage Homes has built in the area, shown to represent the quality, finishes and style they are known to build.

