By Matthew Young, BestReviews
 5 days ago

Which cooking gifts are the best?

Does a family member, friend or partner love to cook? Whether they’re a seasoned chef or someone just starting in the culinary world, there are plenty of great gift ideas that will help elevate their kitchen and improve their cooking experience.

From cookbooks and knife sets to blenders and aprons, there are cooking gifts suited for all types of budgets and styles. The best cooking gifts are the ones that not only look great but offer practical and helpful assistance when cooking meals or preparing for dinner parties.

17 best cooking gifts

Knife set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DEYv_0dR8d3ft00

Every good chef knows the importance of having a quality set of knives. Seeing as most home-cooked meals will require some degree of chopping or prepping, this high-end Global 7-piece Ikasu set includes blades designed for all occasions.

Knife rack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGg4d_0dR8d3ft00

Not everyone has enough countertop or drawer storage space for their kitchen knives, which is why a magnetic knife holder is a great gift option for those looking to display their knives in an easy-to-access area. This 17-inch stainless steel model can be elegantly hung on a wall or attached to the fridge as an innovative and modern storage solution.

Pans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247fVt_0dR8d3ft00

The type of frying pan used can sometimes be just as important as the ingredients. This nontoxic set of ceramic nonstick frying pans is a great gift option for anyone who enjoys a quick cleanup and evenly heated food. These pans are also oven safe up to 600 degrees.

Dutch oven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXfxa_0dR8d3ft00

The possibilities of what you can cook in a dutch oven are endless. The heat distribution and durable enamel coating of this 5.5-quart Le Creuset model are hard to beat, while the elegant color and design let it double as a standout serving dish.

Cast iron griddle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eY7P8_0dR8d3ft00

You don’t always need an outdoor barbeque to achieve perfect grill marks on your meat or vegetables. You can use this pre-seasoned reversible griddle on any cooking surface, including gas, electric, induction and even over an open flame. A long-lasting gift, griddles can provide many years of delicious food as cast-iron improves with age.

Utensils

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUuXQ_0dR8d3ft00

If you’ve ever noticed a spatula riddled with burn marks or melted ends, this DI ORO Silicone Spatula Set is heat-resistant, so it won’t melt if left on the hot stove or in a pan. Plus, it’s available in multiple colors and quantities so that you can customize your gift to the recipient’s personal style and needs.

Cutting board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123ag8_0dR8d3ft00

When prepping for a meal, a quality cutting board is key, as it helps keep your knife blade sharp and your ingredients within reach. These bamboo cutting boards are both fun and practical gifts with their unique design and durable construction. Available in different US states, they also feature engravings of notable cities and landmarks, making them great for chopping or as a kitchen display item.

Pasta maker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oko3D_0dR8d3ft00

Homemade pasta always tastes better. Anyone who spends a lot of time cooking and perfecting recipes will appreciate the help of the Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine . Made in Italy, this manual pasta maker lets the chef create handmade pasta in 15 different shapes and sizes.

Mixing bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcZk8_0dR8d3ft00

Mixing bowls may not seem like the most exciting cooking gift, but this colorful set from Bamboozle will add a nice pastel design element to any kitchen. Made from sustainable and biodegradable bamboo, the mixing bowls in this collection come in various sizes and are durable enough to be dishwasher safe.

Blender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429eUf_0dR8d3ft00

Blenders aren’t just for smoothies, as home chefs will often use them to make purees, soups, sauces and more. If you’re considering giving a blender as a gift, this Vitamix blender is of professional quality and will certainly please even the most experienced chefs. If that model is a little too far out of your budget, this Ninja blender can also produce the desired result at a lower price.

Stand mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cpky_0dR8d3ft00

One gift that will satisfy both the chef and baking enthusiast is the stand mixer. The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has been a staple in the kitchen of professionals for years, making it one of the best cooking gifts for all food lovers. The attractive color options and easy-to-use controls are great for all occasions.

However, there are also more budget-friendly stand mixers on the market. The Hamilton Beach 7-speed Mixer can beat batter and dough or mash potatoes into the perfect consistency.

Mandoline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iu5OU_0dR8d3ft00

Not only can cutting vegetables be dangerous for exposed fingers but achieving uniform slices can be challenging. The OXO Good Grips V-Blade Mandoline Slicer can alleviate both those concerns, assuring it will not only be appreciated but often used.

Food storage bags

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjGww_0dR8d3ft00

Leftovers, extra ingredients and chopped veggies are all prone to spoiling or molding if not stored in the proper containers. These reusable storage bags are great kitchen gifts or stocking stuffers, helping others keep their food fresh for longer while also reducing plastic waste.

Cookbooks

Some people are challenging to shop for, especially if they already have essential cooking accessories and appliances. In those cases, a cookbook is usually a good option considering the large variety of genres and styles available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7tGv_0dR8d3ft00

The best-selling “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” by Samin Nosrat has become an instant classic that chefs of all skill levels can enjoy.

You also can’t go wrong with “Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables” by James McFadden, as he explores how using seasonal produce adds to the cooking experience.

Apron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19O6t2_0dR8d3ft00

Suitable for both men and women, these multi-purpose aprons sport a timeless style that will mesh well with most kitchen decor. Machine washable, you can use them after the messiest meal, barbequing session or even after worn for chores or gardening.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

