Family mourns the loss of Tesla worker who was killed in factory’s parking lot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gayle Ong
 5 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. ( KRON ) — A family is mourning the loss of 42-year-old Lee Brasier, a Tesla employee who was shot and killed at work on Monday.

His co-worker was charged with murder.

Brasier’s family says he was working the Tesla facility in Fremont, California, for three weeks as a temp employee and that he was trying to turn his life around before it was cut short.

“He was a caring person, he just was a hard worker, he was a great brother, he was a great friend to everybody,” Brasier’s brother Jim said. “It’s just sad the way this happened. He did not deserve to die.”

Tesla employee charged for murder of coworker, police say

Fremont police say Brasier had just finished his shift Monday afternoon at the Tesla factory before he was shot in the parking lot as he left.

Several hours later, detectives tracked down his co-worker, 29-year-old Anthony Solima, in Milpitas, just south of Fremont. Police arrested and charged Solima with murder, “lying in wait” and possession of the assault rifle believed to be used in the crime.

According to detectives, the victim and Solima had been arguing earlier in the day before Solima walked off the job.

1982 Ohio homicide victim identified as former guitarist, songwriter for O’Jays

The Brasier family was relieved Solima is behind bars.

“We’re one of the luckier families that got the closure that the Fremont PD captured this person and I have nothing but respect for the police that did this,” Brasier said.

The family is still reeling from the loss.

His sister-in-law Elizabeth Brasier says Lee was a devoted father. He leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

“He would bring his daughter every weekend. It’s sad because he’s not going to be here this weekend,” Elizabeth said. “He’s just going to leave a huge hole in everybody’s hearts. We’re just all so devastated that such a senseless tragedy had to occur for some disagreement at work.”

Solima is currently being held at Santa Rita County Jail in Dublin, without bail.

