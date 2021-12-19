ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Spur Cancellation Of USC-Oklahoma State Showdown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The USC men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State set for Tuesday has been cancelled, officials announced Sunday.

The cancellation was the result of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst the Trojans’ program.

“USC’s priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men’s basketball program,” the school said in a statement.

The non-conference game will not be rescheduled.

The school added that the status of future games is to be determined.

Basketball
