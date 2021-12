The Witcher season 2 is coming into view, and soon we'll all be watching what happens next in the lives of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, but season 2 is also set to include the debut of one of the franchise's most legendary creatures, The Leshen. The Leshen, aka Leshy, seemingly makes their appearance at Kaer Morhen, and in a new clip from The Graham Norton Show, we see Geralt fighting the Leshy's vines as he attempts to free himself and keep the creature at bay. Needless to say, that doesn't go so well, as the vines secure Geralt to the nearby pillar, and while we never see the creature, they are still as deadly as ever.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO