PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 260-pound black bear was safely trapped in the Lower Hill District, just outside of downtown Pittsburgh. The male bear was a bit lost and in the area for several weeks, but he had it made with dumpsters and a great view of the city. The first sighting reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission was near the zoo on Dec. 6. It was then determined the bear started dumpster diving at the Energy Innovation Center in the Lower Hill District on Dec. 7. “We were having a problem with garbage around the dumpster, it spread out and we were investigating...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO