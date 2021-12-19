ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshoni, WY

PhotoFest! Shoshoni Basketball Tournament

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the big pre-Christmas tournaments was the Wrangler Invite in Shoshoni over the weekend. The tournament featured the defending 1A boy's...

ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

