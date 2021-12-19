PhotoFest! Shoshoni Basketball Tournament

The boy's basketball program has been on the uptick for years it seems with just 6 losses over the course of the last 3 seasons. The Bobcats won the 1A state title going 22-1 and in that championship game against Saratoga, Luca Brooks went off for 30 points along with 10 rebounds. The bad news for the rest of the 1A contingent is that the two-time all-stater is back and Brooks is one of the most dynamic players in the state.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO