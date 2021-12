During this Holiday Season we would like to wish all of our neighbors, friends, relatives and fellow residents a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!. We would also like to express our gratitude and a heartfelt “thank you” to some very special people - the terrific Waste Management professionals who keep our neighborhood looking wonderful with their weekly removal services; our reliable newspaper carrier who assures we receive our paper every day without fail; and, our wonderful mail carrier, Jamie, who goes out of her way to be friendly and helpful. May we all pray for a better year in 2022!

NEW YEAR ・ 4 HOURS AGO