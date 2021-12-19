ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

wfxg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) - Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”...

www.wfxg.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This romantic Netflix Christmas series has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for gathering with family and friends, opening presents, decorating Christmas trees, and all the other pastimes and traditions that go hand-in-hand with celebrating the holiday season. Some of us will also be using the downtime this weekend to relax with great streaming entertainment. If that includes you, and if you’d like a recommendation for the best Netflix series to watch this Christmas, here’s one that’s got a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s Dash & Lily —...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Kicks Off Busy Holiday by Crossing $800 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the grand finale in Marvel’s web-slinging superhero trilogy, has crossed another major box office milestone, surpassing $800 million globally. After only 10 days on the big screen, the latest Tom Holland-led Spidey adventure has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year with $813.9 million worldwide. On Wednesday, it passed MGM’s James Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” which grossed $774 million globally. To date, only two local Chinese movies — “The Battle at Lake Changjin” ($902 million) and “Hi, Mom” ($882 million) — have generated more than “No Way Home” at the global box office, but Sony...
MOVIES
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spidey#Ap#North American#Omicron#Associated Press
The Week

Spider-Man: No Way Home scores the 3rd-biggest opening weekend of all time

Spider-Man has climbed his way to a record-breaking box office debut. Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed a massive $253 million at the domestic box office this weekend, the third largest opening in history. The only movies to gross more domestically in their opening weekends are Avengers: Infinity War, which debuted with $257 million in 2018, and Avengers: Endgame, which debuted with $357 million in 2019. The third biggest opening weekend ever was previously $247 million for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially the highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year

Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021. Within 10 days of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over £596m in the box office, beating No Time To Die, which made £547m as of November. No Way Home stands in the third spot, with China’s The Battle at Lake Changjin (£675m) and Hi, Mom (£627m) taking the first two spots.As of Wednesday (23 December), the top 10 markets for No Way Home are the UK, Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Australia, India, Russia, Italy and Germany. This is the second time No Way Home...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Team Plans Best Picture Push, Tom Holland Open to Hosting (Exclusive)

In eight films released over the last 19 years, Spider-Man has saved people falling from buildings, cars hanging from bridges and the world from any number of evildoers. But with the most recent film about the comic book superhero, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, did he also save the theatrical moviegoing experience? And could he yet save the Oscars, too? No Way Home debuted last Thursday — only in theaters — and domestically grossed an astonishing $50 million that night alone en route to a $260 million opening weekend, which is not only a pandemic-era record, but the second-best opening...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Clears $385M+ First Week U.S. Box Office, 3rd Best Of All-Time; $1B WW Inevitable – Friday AM Update

FRIDAY AM UPDATE: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ends the week with $385.8M, the third-best opening week at the domestic box office of all time after Avengers: Endgame ($473.9M, 2019) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($390.8M, 2015). Sony reports that the film on Saturday will become the first $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic at the global box office. Spidey is pacing 1% behind the running domestic total of Force Awakens, however, it remains to be seen whether the Jon Watts-directed MCU title can keep up with the Lucasfilm sequel, that movie hitting $571.4M on its 11th day of release (Monday). Still, should No Way...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Hawkeye episode 6: Does Spider-Man appear in finale as fans predicted after No Way Home?

The one question on people’s lips ahead of the Hawkeye finale surrounded whether Spider-Man would appear.Considering the Disney Plus TV show’s penultimate episode was released on the same day as new film Spider-Man: No Way Home, many Marvel fans wondered if the timing had been planned and an appearance from Tom Holland’s web-slinger was being teed up.The main reason fans felt this could happen was because both Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home are set in New York City. Also, last week’s episode, courtesy of Yelena (Florence Pugh), subtly revealed that the series was set after the events...
TV SERIES
KTLA

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’

Scott Mantz shared his thoughts on some of the newest movies. He gave his review of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Don’t Look Up.” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in theatres now. “The Matrix Resurrections” is in theatres and on HBO Max now. “Don’t Look Up” hits Netflix on Friday. This segment […]
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
Daily Californian

Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections Online Free Here’s How

The Matrix Revolutions Movie!! Here’s options for downloading or Watching Matrix 4 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. The anticipated sequel to The Matrix has finally been announced, and the release date is set for December 2021. The original was released in 1999, but Keanu Reeves’s movie will be available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or HBO Max. It’s hard to keep up with so many new movies coming out this year-but luckily, there are plenty of ways you can watch The Matrix 4 online right now without paying a dime.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy