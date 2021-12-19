Learn the stars at Highland Road Park Observatory

One of the best upgraded cabins in the neighborhood! 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths, large Driveway with plenty of Private parking. Home is located only 5 minutes from The Village Shops & Courtyard, where you will find lots of venues for shopping, dining and entertainment. Only 5 minutes from the Big Bear Marina. Lots of outdoor activities in the area. Only 12 minutes form Snow Summit Ski Resort. Enjoy the Snow activities during winter, and the Water activities in the Lake during summer. The home has been tastefully remodeled with Modern Finishes, while keeping it's timeless Cabin Character; New interior and exterior paint, New Waterproof Vinyl flooring, New energy efficient double pane windows, New carpet, New Central Heating & Air system. Recess lighting in living room and kitchen area. Cozy stone fireplace at living room. The kitchen has been updated with New cabinets, new Quartz counter tops, new Stainless steel appliances, New sink and faucet, and New chandelier in dining area. Both Bathrooms have been remodeled to include; New flooring, New showers, new vanities, New tub (in 1st bath), New toilets, New plumbing and lighting fixtures. Modern LED Mirror in the master bath. Laundry conveniently located inside the home. Spacious Walk-In closet at master bedroom/bath. Huge yard for those family BBQ gatherings. Come and check it out.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO