Astronomy

Learn the stars at Highland Road Park Observatory

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Highland Road Park Observatory will hold adult astronomy courses starting in early January. Classes begin Jan. 8, 2022 with BREC and...

www.brproud.com

