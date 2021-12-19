Longview police investigating shooting death of 27-year-old man
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Saturday, around 3:21 a.m., Longview police responded to a shooting that occurred at the 1200 block of South Twelfth Street.
When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive male victim that appeared to have been shot. First responders took the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died.Longview police seeking public’s assistance in locating runaway teen
The victim was identified as 27-year-old Deraymond Horton of Longview.
A neighbor in the area said this was not the first time she had heard gunshots on that street.
“(It’s) so often that I’ve become complacent,” said Carmen Victoria Millard, a Longview resident. “Normally I phone in, but they were so close, it was so terrible, I was frozen.”
This is currently an active investigation. If you have any information on this matter, please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or on their website .
