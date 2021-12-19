WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena
The Huskers arrived home to a celebration with fans at halftime of the women’s basketball game
The national runner-up Nebraska volleyball team was honored Sunday afternoon at halftime of the Husker women's basketball game.
The players and staff were all introduced, with Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, and University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter on hand to honor the team.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Comments / 1