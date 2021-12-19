ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson appoints foreign secretary to be Brexit negotiator

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpINt_0dR8axl100
Britain Brexit FILE - Britain's new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the appointment of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to become lead negotiator with the European Union, it was announced on Sunday, Dec, 19, 2021. The news comes a day after long-time ally David Frost resigned after a week political upheaval in the Conservative Party. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) (Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced the appointment of Britain's foreign secretary to become the country's lead negotiator with the European Union, after long-time ally David Frost resigned after a week political upheaval in the Conservative Party.

Liz Truss will have ministerial responsibility with the EU and will lead negotiations to resolve problems arising from provisions of the Brexit agreement covering trade with Northern Ireland, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

In his resignation letter, Frost expressed concern about the government’s “current direction of travel.’’

“I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to: a lightly regulated, low tax, entrepreneurial economy, at the cutting edge of modern science and economic change,’’ he wrote.

Frost also expressed growing disillusionment with the Conservative government’s policies on taxation and COVID-19.

The Mail on Sunday, which broke the story of his resignation, said Frost’s decision was triggered by last week’s introduction of new pandemic restrictions, including a requirement that people show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues.

In his resignation letter to Johnson, Frost said the U.K. needed to “learn to live with COVID. ... You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again. Sadly it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”

___

Follow all AP stories on post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit still a ‘lose, lose’ situation a year on from deal, says Barnier

Brexit remains a “lose, lose” situation for both the UK and the European Union, Michel Barnier said, a year on from the trade agreement he helped negotiate.Mr Barnier led the EU side in the talks which resulted in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The Christmas Eve 2020 deal put in place the arrangements for continued trade with the UK outside the single market and customs union.Mr Barnier said: “One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision.One year later, Brexit remains a lose-lose decision. Yet I remember a great negotiating team and our daily work for the unity of the 27....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: Britain is broken from a decade of Tory government

There is a very clear reason for the mess the country is in right now. It is called the Conservative Party. It has been in power for over a decade. A lost decade. A wasted decade, in which the big choices and challenges faced have been decided, not with the national interest in mind, but on the basis of the internal divisions and difficulties of the wretched Tory party.ABC. A for Austerity. B for Brexit. C for Covid. Draw a Venn diagram of the MPs who argued hardest for austerity, fought relentlessly for a hard Brexit, and are now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer sets out how he plans to beat ‘dishonest’ Johnson

Boris Johnson is “dishonest”, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said as he claimed the Prime Minister was now being seen for “what he really is” by voters.Sir Keir said “I don’t think many people believe him, I certainly don’t” over his response to the allegations about lockdown-busting Christmas parties in Downing Street.His comments came as former prime minister David Cameron said Mr Johnson had been able to “get away with things” that he could not, including dodging media scrutiny and hiring a personal photographer at the taxpayers’ expense.Ayesha Hazarika: "Do you think the prime minister's a liar?"Keir Starmer: "I think...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to clarify tipping point for further Covid curbs

The Government is under pressure to clarify its tipping point for imposing further restrictions as new figures show the number of NHS staff absent for Covid reasons at acute trusts in London more than doubled last week.Across England as a whole, 18,829 NHS staff at acute hospital trusts were absent due to reasons relating to coronavirus on December 19, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier and up 51% from 12,508 at the start of the month, according to the data from NHS England.In London, a total of 3,874 NHS staff at acute trusts were absent for Covid reasons on...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
David Frost
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Liz Truss consolidates control of foreign policy with Brexit portfolio

Just months into her new role as Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has secured another major portfolio. Promoted by the Prime Minister to one of the great offices of state during his top-team reshuffle in September, Ms Truss has again been rewarded – this time with the portfolio of Brexit minister previously handled by David Frost.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Frosty Resignation Leaves Boris Johnson With Brexit Meltdown

By the time Christmas Eve rolled around last year, Brits were well tired of Brexit. The trade talks were in their 11th hour, the details were mind-numbing and the big picture had been talked to death over four years. The pandemic made the tortuous divorce between the U.K. and European Union seem frivolous. A deal clinched, Boris Johnson declared victory and heaped praise on his hard-nosed chief negotiator, David Frost.
U.K.
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Secretary#Uk#Ap#British#The European Union#The Conservative Party#Eu#Conservative#Covid
houstonianonline.com

British Brexit Secretary Frost resigns abroad

Frost confirmed he had resigned after Britain’s Daily Mail reported, among other things, that he did not agree with the “political direction” of the ruling Conservative Party. Johnson reportedly convinced him to stay until January, but Frost later said his resignation was effective immediately. setback. His departure...
POLITICS
newschain

Foreign Secretary to visit Spain to build closer ties

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is travelling to Spain to build “closer economic, tech and security ties”. Ms Truss will meet her Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, as well as speaking with business and tech leaders in Madrid. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the politicians will...
EDUCATION
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on the margins of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Truss emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-UK coordination to deter Russia from further aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed Iran’s nuclear program as well as ways to advance the global COVID-19 response, health security, and our strong bilateral relationship. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for the UK’s leadership this past year as G7 president.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit customs controls coming in January ‘disastrous’ for UK traders, business chiefs warn

Full post-Brexit customs controls coming into force on New Year’s Day are likely to cause “significant disruption” and could see some British businesses collapse, trade and logistics chiefs have warned.The government has been told that lorries could be delayed or refused entry to ports because many UK firms are unprepared for the extra red tape and costs required to import goods from the EU from 1 January.Small business owners told The Independent they are still struggling to understand the new customs declarations, rules-of-origin checks and relevant tariffs – with one calling the guidance issued by the government “mumbo jumbo”.UK companies...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a Covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and rocketing infection numbers this month could see him forced to tighten them still further in the days after Christmas.The prime minister has already brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.He has pledged not to introduce further measures before...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Serious threat’ to UK remains despite promising Omicron data, says Jenny Harries

Omicron still poses a “serious threat” to the UK despite a “glimmer of hope” in research showing people contracting the virus are less likely to need hospital care, Dr Jenny Harries has said.The remarks from the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) follow her stark warning last week that the variant was “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic”. In findings published on Thursday, the UKHSA estimated that someone with Omicron was between 31 and 45 per cent less likely to attend A&E, and 50 per cent less likely to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes

A civil liberties campaign group has threatened the government with a legal challenge over the introduction of “discriminatory” Covid passes for large venues in England.It comes a week after Boris Johnson suffered the biggest rebellion of his premiership from nearly 100 Tory MPs over the certification — one of the key tenants of the government’s “plan B” strategy for dealing with the pandemic this winter.Despite the revolt, the scheme was introduced in England on 16 December, after it was passed with a majority of 243, with Labour backing the move.However, piling pressure on the prime minister to drop Covid passes,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss urges Russia to enter talks over troops at Ukrainian border

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has urged Russia to enter talks in January over its military build-up on the border of Ukraine.Ms Truss’s call for dialogue comes after Russian troops have reportedly been massing along the border with Ukraine over the last few months, with the Foreign Secretary also warning that any “incursion” would be a “massive mistake”.The Foreign Secretary said: “I condemn the Kremlin’s aggressive and inflammatory rhetoric against Ukraine and Nato “Nato is a defensive alliance and Ukraine continues to show commendable restraint in the face of Russian provocation and aggression.”The only way out of the current situation for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘able to get away with things mere mortals can’t’, David Cameron says

Boris Johnson has been “able to get away with things that mere mortals can’t”, David Cameron has claimed, as the former Conservative leader suggested the prime minister shouldn’t “bypass the media”.Mr Cameron stressed it was important for a leader to “engage and to answer questions”, claiming he had “never sought to avoid” doing “important” interviews on the Today programme and Sunday programmes.Shortly after Mr Johnson’s general election victory in 2019, the government had faced accusations of using “Trumpian” tactics for a ministerial boycott of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme while a row broke out over selective briefings.Despite No...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Christmas message: Get ‘wonderful’ gift of a Covid booster

The Prime Minister will encourage people across the UK to get their booster jabs in his Christmas message this year, describing it as a “wonderful” gift to their families.Boris Johnson will also say that the pandemic is far from over, as “Omicron is surging”, and will pay tribute to the work of NHS staff.In his Christmas message released on Friday, Mr Johnson will say: “Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
69K+
Followers
77K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy