4 injured in stolen truck crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – A stolen truck clipped another car on the road and then caught on fire after crashing into a tree Sunday morning, Westminster Police said.

Three passengers and the driver of the Ford F150 were transported to the hospital. All occupants had warrants and suffered serious injuries, police said.

The truck, which police said was stolen out of Denver, was heading westbound on 72 nd Avenue just west of Federal Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it hit another car and crashed into a tree around 9:30 a.m.

The passengers in the car the stolen truck hit were uninjured.

