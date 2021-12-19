ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

4 injured in stolen truck crash in Westminster

By Colleen Flynn, Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – A stolen truck clipped another car on the road and then caught on fire after crashing into a tree Sunday morning, Westminster Police said.

Three passengers and the driver of the Ford F150 were transported to the hospital. All occupants had warrants and suffered serious injuries, police said.

The truck, which police said was stolen out of Denver, was heading westbound on 72 nd Avenue just west of Federal Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it hit another car and crashed into a tree around 9:30 a.m.

The passengers in the car the stolen truck hit were uninjured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

