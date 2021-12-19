Norfolk FBI invites local students seeking to become agents-in-training

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk FBI is currently accepting applicants for its 2022 Future Agents in Training Program.



Students between the ages of 16 and 18 in Hampton Roads have the chance to become future FBI agents in training.

Norfolk FBI is accepting applications for its 2022 program until January 15, 2022. FAIT is a five-day program for students within the FBI Norfolk Division’s area of responsibility.



The program aims to give local youth a better understanding of the FBI and what it takes to keep the country safe. This includes highlighting multiple positions and career paths in the FBI.



Local students can apply: HERE .

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.