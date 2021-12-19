ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers-Pelicans game in jeopardy as Andre Drummond, Shake Milton enter protocols

By Arthur Hill
 2 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers may not have eight available players for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, which could cause it to be postponed, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Andre Drummond and Shake Milton have both entered the league’s health and safety protocols, joining teammate Georges Niang. In addition, Furkan Korkmaz has a non-COVID illness, three other players are hurt and Joel Embiid, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey are questionable.

The Sixers are scheduled to play Monday night in Boston, where the Celtics also have COVID-19 issues, so that game may be in jeopardy as well. Then they’re off until Thursday against the Hawks, who saw All-Star guard Trae Young enter the protocols earlier today.

If they tested positive, Drummond and Milton will both remain in protocols for 10 days unless they can submit two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Counting Sunday's game, Philadelphia is scheduled to play five times in the next 10 days.

