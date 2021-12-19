ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How inflation, supply-chain issues are affecting the holiday season

By Jen Ursillo
A new Monmouth University poll finds inflation and supply chain issues seem to be impacting the holiday shopping season with about 4 in 10 Americans who said they've pared down their shopping lists due to rising prices. Americans want to maintain as normal a pattern as they can with...

Related
wbrz.com

Supply chain issues, inflation spice up prices for Christmas crawfish

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish for Christmas! But, like everything else, blame the ongoing supply chain and inflation for higher prices - possibly for much of the crawfish season. Monday, a few days before Christmas, crawfish were the must-have at Tony's Seafood in Baton Rouge. Crawfish there were selling for $7.49/pound boiled. At an interstate-side spot in Lafayette, WBRZ found crawfish at $10/pound.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Argus Leader

Supply chain issues make shoppers choose South Dakota products for holidays

Supply chain woes have turned into local shopping wins for South Dakota businesses in 2021, says the president of the state’s retail association. “What we found this year is, a lot more people are interested in buying American-made or South Dakota-made, because there are real supply chain issues with products that were manufactured overseas," Nathan Sanderson, the president of the South Dakota Retailers Association, said. "And so that's been actually a really good benefit.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS DFW

Last Minute Shoppers In DFW Turn To Physical Stores

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is now just a couple days away. The timeframe is too short for most online deliveries to make it in time for the holiday, so many last minute shoppers are turning to physical stores. Last minute shoppers are turning to physical stores in order to dodge shipping delays. (Credit: Erin Jones/CBSDFW.COM) However, not everything they want is in stock. Ion Zanca said he ordered a PlayStation online weeks ago, but it’s looking like it won’t arrive by Christmas. “No luck there,” he said. “It’s been really difficult.” Despite all of the issues, the National Retail Federation is predicting an 11% increase in holiday sales this year. “It’s definitely busier than last year, but it wasn’t unbearable,” shopper Francesco Criscuolo said. “The parking and the driving is what has been bad,” shopper Jennifer Worth said. The holiday shopping is expected to continue into the new year. The NRF found that 65% of holiday shoppers plan to shop during the week immediately following Christmas.
DALLAS, TX
MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Boston

Shopping Plazas, Grocery Stores Across Mass. Packed For Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

DEDHAM (CBS) — Nothing like waiting until the last minute. From the package and grocery stores to shopping plazas, parking lots were full Christmas Eve. For some, it’s part of the tradition. Others are still trying to get their hands on must-have items caught up in the supply chain. But overall, crunch-time shoppers were in good company Christmas Eve. It felt just about everyone was crossing the final items off their lists, right before stores closed for the holiday. “I wouldn’t expect it on the last day. You just expect a few stragglers, but not like this. This seems like it’s still in...
DEDHAM, MA
