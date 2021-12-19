Things to know ahead of Bears-Vikings Week 15 matchup

The Chicago Bears (4-9) will battle the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) on Monday night, where Chicago will be looking to avoid another three-game losing streak this season.

This game will mark the first time these two teams face each other this season, where they’re slated to play twice in the next four weeks. Matt Nagy has found success against the Vikings with a 5-1 record, and Minnesota has historically struggled in Chicago going 5-15 in their last 20 visits.

Here’s everything to know about the Bears-Vikings’ Week 15 matchup:

Game information

When: Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Monday, Dec. 20 at 7:15 p.m. CT Where : Soldier Field; Chicago, IL

: Soldier Field; Chicago, IL Referee: Scott Novak

Scott Novak TV: ESPN

ESPN In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free)

Last meeting: 33-27 Bears (Dec. 20, 2020)

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

With a wild-card spot on the line, the Bears never trailed against the Vikings, led by running back David Montgomery’s 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Every time Minnesota cut into the Chicago’s lead, the Bears offense had an answer, and Chicago was able to hold on for a 33-27 victory.

The Bears and Vikings were both battling for the final wild-card spot, where a victory ultimately helped Chicago sneak into the postseason with a 8-8 record. While Minnesota is once again in the hunt for the playoffs, the Bears — while not mathematically eliminated — are all but finished at this point.

Last week

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears: Lost 45-30 at Packers

Vikings: Won 36-28 vs. Steelers

Chicago is coming off a brutal loss to the Packers, where they were outscored 24-3 in the second half and have lost seven of their last eight games. The Bears will get a Vikings team coming off an impressive win over the Steelers, as Minnesota looks to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Vikings QB: Kirk Cousins

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Bears will battle a familiar quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who’s been efficient but inconsistent for the Vikings. The biggest question is which Kirk Cousins will Chicago see on Monday night, as he’s seen his share of highs and lows. Cousins has had his share of struggles in prime time. In fact, Cousins is 1-9 on Monday Night Football. But his lone win came just last season against Chicago. Since Cousins became a starter in 2015, none of his teams have won back-to-back prime-time games. So there’s that.

Vikings players to watch

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Justin Jefferson: The Bears know firsthand the kind of threat that Jefferson poses after his dominant outings against them during his rookie season, where he notched 16 passes for 239 yards. While Jaylon Johnson will be tasked with containing him, look for the Vikings to move Jefferson around and put him in some more favorable matchups against cornerbacks not named Johnson.

RB Dalvin Cook: Cook figures to be the key to this matchup between Minnesota’s offense and Chicago’s defense. In games where the Bears have been able to contain him, they’ve had an easy time winning. But when they haven’t — the lone loss in the Matt Nagy era — it hasn’t ended well. Containing Cook, who’s coming off a 200-yard rushing game against Pittsburgh, is going to be key.

Team ranks

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Team ranks, via Team Rankings

CHI MIN

Points per game 17.8 (28th) 26.5 (11th)

Points allowed per game 25.5 (24th) 25.6 (25th)

Turnover differential -11 (30th) +5 (T-8th)

Passing yards per game 176.5 (32nd) 267.4 (7th)

Rushing yards per game 126.0 (7th) 123.2 (10th)

Passing yards allowed per game 216.5 (7th) 251.9 (26th)

Rushing yards allowed per game 120.0 (24th) 129.5 (27th)

Sacks allowed 42 (31st) 18 (2nd)

Sacks against 36 (T-4th) 41 (1st)

Injuries to know

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears: Chicago has been hit hard with COVID-19 this week as 12 players and all three coordinators have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Among those players are wide receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson, nose tackle Eddie Goldman and right tackle Larry Borom. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are also all sidelined with COVID. On the injury side of things, left tackle Jason Peters is sidelined with a high ankle sprain suffered in last Sunday’s game. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin also remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Vikings: Minnesota is also dealing with some COVID-19 concerns, but they have only three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list in running back Alexander Mattison and receivers Dede Westbrook and Dan Chisena. The biggest injury story for the Vikings involves the status of receiver Adam Thielen, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Right now, his status is up in the air, but there’s a chance he could play Monday night, which wouldn’t be good news for Chicago.

Storyline to watch: How will COVID-19 outbreak impact the Bears?

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Bears are flirting with disaster right now following another COVID-19 outbreak at Halas Hall this week, which has 12 players and three coaches on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Those players include wide receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Jackson, nose tackle Eddie Goldman and right tackle Larry Borom. All three coordinators — Bill Lazor, Sean Desai and Chris Tabor — are out with COVID, which means it’ll be Matt Nagy calling plays on offense. Chicago was already at a disadvantage in this game, and this doesn’t help matters.