ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols

By TIM REYNOLDS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sC3R7_0dR8YULo00
Nuggets Hawks Basketball Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)

The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.

Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia. Also shelved were Orlando's game at Toronto on Monday and Washington's game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The postponements came on the same day that Atlanta announced star guard Trae Young entered the league's health and safety protocols and the Los Angeles Lakers said coach Frank Vogel also was added to the list.

Leaguewide, through Sunday evening, there were at least 75 players from 20 teams who have either been ruled out to play — or in the case of the postponed games, would have been ruled out — because they are in the protocols. That number has soared in recent days, with the NBA just one of many sports leagues worldwide dealing with a rapidly worsening issue.

“This isn’t going to go away today, tomorrow or the next day," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said Sunday. “This is going to be here for a while."

Anticipating that to indeed be the case, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed Sunday to a plan where, in response to the current wave of COVID-19 cases, teams will have roster flexibility and not have to worry about salary cap or luxury tax implications.

According to a memo sent to teams late Sunday night and obtained by The Associated Press, the NBA and union will allow teams to sign a replacement player for each player under contract who is confirmed positive for the virus.

U.S. officials are expecting a wave of breakthrough infections among the vaccinated given the surge of holiday travelers and gatherings expected in the coming days. The NBA has said 97% of players are fully vaccinated and somewhere around 60% had received boosters as of last week. It was not clear how many of the current positive cases involve those who are ineligible for a booster shot or those who have chosen not to receive one.

Kidd said that his team discussed concerns about COVID-related issues before his team played the Lakers — a team with multiple players in protocols — last week.

“We didn't have any COVID issues up to that point, until after they left," Kidd said. “Spoke too soon. And now we have COVID issues. We've got to just listen to the league and try to do the best that we can. It's not just us; you see games are being canceled."

Also not clear is how many of the NBA cases involve asymptomatic players. The NFL has revised its protocols so that only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested. The NHL has six teams shut down through Christmas because of outbreaks, and numerous college games at all levels have been canceled in recent days.

“It is what it is. Just trying to stay safe as possible and that’s all you can do,” Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said of the NBA’s rising numbers. Westbrook was briefly in the protocols late last week, before returning at least three negative coronavirus tests and being cleared to return to play without missing a game.

The Cavaliers had five players enter the protocols on Sunday, the team said. All five — center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard — tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not release that specific detail.

They joined Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley, who entered the protocols previously.

Vogel wasn't on the bench when his Lakers lost Sunday at Chicago. David Fizdale coached in Vogel's place. The Bulls returned to the court after having two games postponed last week.

Chicago still doesn’t have all of its players back yet, either. Among those listed as out Sunday and still in protocols is Olympic gold medalist Zach LaVine.

“We’ve got to be able to manage and control frustration, anger, disappointment,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “That’s not going to serve anything well. It’s just not. The league is making decisions. We’ve got to follow protocol and keep each other safe.”

A number of assistant coaches and referees are also in the protocols, along with the 75 players. Among the players added Sunday was Golden State's Andrew Wiggins, who was reluctantly vaccinated before the season to play home games in San Francisco.

In Phoenix on Sunday, officials Zach Zarba and Eric Dalen were both scheduled to work the Suns game against Charlotte but were later put into the protocols. Bill Kennedy was brought in to work the game as part of a two-man crew with Brent Barnaky.

Brooklyn has a league-high 10 players, plus some staff, in the protocols.

“It’s just crazy,” Nets forward Blake Griffin said.

Brooklyn's list of players in protocols includes Kevin Durant, James Harden and — even though he’s still not yet able to play — Kyrie Irving, who has sat out all season for not complying with New York City's vaccine mandate. The team reversed course Friday and said Irving would be welcomed back “for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate,” knowing he’d still miss two games at the Knicks and trips to Toronto and Golden State.

The Nets had eight available players for Saturday night's game against Orlando. The Magic had nine, including four players — Aleem Ford, Hassani Gravett, B.J. Johnson and Admiral Schofield — who were signed late last week to hardship contracts because of virus issues and injuries decimating Orlando's roster.

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley had all four on the court together in two separate stretches of Orlando's win.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Associated Press
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young reacts to LeBron James’ controversial COVID-19 post as he sits in protocols

The NBA has recently been hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak. Many teams have been down as many as 10 players and have been forced to utilize the league’s hardship exception to replace some of their role players, and even stars. Both Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young have spent time in the NBA’s COVID protocols, with Young set to miss Atlanta’s Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks. In a since-deleted Instagram post, LeBron seemingly downplayed the effects of COVID-19. Amid the social media chaos, Young reacted to LeBron’s post.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Lakers Reportedly Signing 2 New Players

The wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the NBA continues to alter rosters around the league. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two new players on 10-day hardship deals. With several players currently in health and safety protocols, the team will add Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson.
NBA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
69K+
Followers
77K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy