ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mike Braun, ignorant or evil?

newharmonywatch.com
 3 days ago

Here are some political lies we hear over and over. 1. Covid is a myth. 2. Covid is harmless. 3. Covid will simply go away on it’s own. 4. Masking and vaxxing are no defense. 5. Efforts to defeat Covid are an attack on Trump and Jesus. 6. Cooperating to defeat...

newharmonywatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
b969fm.com

U.S. Senate okays Mike Braun’s vaccine mandate rollback

WASHINGTON D.C. (ADAMS) – Indiana U.S. Senator Mike Braun is declaring victory in his battle against President Biden’s vaccine mandate. The Senate last night voted to roll back the president’s coronavirus vaccine mandates. Every single Senate Republican plus two Senate Democrats voted for the plan. Braun says...
CONGRESS & COURTS
indianapublicmedia.org

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun opposes bans on private employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he doesn’t support government mandates around the COVID-19 vaccine – including efforts to stop companies from requiring it. Braun is currently leading a bipartisan fight in Congress to halt President Joe Biden’s rule that would force companies with at least 100 employees to either get their workers vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Mike Braun
Person
Donald Trump
Inside Indiana Business

Braun Backs Businesses Setting Vaccine Rules

Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), who is heading a congressional fight against President Joe Biden’s proposed federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates, said Wednesday he is against state-level efforts to block businesses from imposing their own workplace vaccination requirements. Braun, who owns a Jasper-based auto parts distribution company, told reporters he didn’t...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris absolves China of responsibility for COVID-19

China did it. It really did it. It's going to get away with mismanaging a viral outbreak that has killed more than 5.3 million people and counting. The World Health Organization certainly isn’t going to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable despite the latter’s clearly egregious and duplicitous mishandling of the pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Senate
Vox

American democracy is tottering. It’s not clear Americans care.

During the opening speech at Thursday’s Summit for Democracy, President Joe Biden told the assembled international leaders that the stakes of their meeting were nothing less than existential: that the survival of democracy itself depended on what his audience did next. “We stand at an inflection point in our...
U.S. POLITICS
WTHR

Sen. Braun supports push to reform bail laws

INDIANAPOLIS — Senator Mike Braun is entering the conversation on how to address violence in Indianapolis. Braun, R-Indiana, said he is supporting a police union's push to address bail laws. The congressman sent a letter to the governor, speaker of the house, the president pro tem and the president...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pbs.org

A 'mass movement' that threatens American democracy

As President Joe Biden and international leaders discuss the decline of democracy around the world, some political watchers are concerned that the survival of American democracy is also at risk. The Atlantic magazine's cover story, “January 6 Was Just Practice for Trump and His Allies,” argues the threat to the U.S. is coming from within. Staff writer Barton Gellman joins Judy Woodruff with more.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
lootpress.com

Capito, Braun: “Biden went back on his word”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – In an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) discussed their effort to stop the federal government’s overreach of mandating vaccines for private businesses with more than 100 employees. The mandate will affect more than 80 million Americans and imposes $14,000 fines for persons who do not comply.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy