Fan on Field During Jaguars Touchdown Gets Tackled By Security

A fan ran onto the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars - Houston Texans game in Week 14. The guy came through the end zone as James Robinson scored the first touchdown of the post-Urban Meyer era. The fan is at the top of the frame putting his arms up to celebrate Robinson's touchdown before he even got the ball.

Generally, they refuse to show people who run on the field in an attempt to discourage the behavior, but in this case he was in frame during a live shot of a touchdown so the NFL even had to tweet the fan on the field.

Here's the view from the end zone seats showing the guy getting tackled by security.

That's what you get for celebrating too early.