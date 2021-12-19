ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan on Field During Jaguars Touchdown Gets Tackled By Security

 5 days ago
A fan ran onto the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars - Houston Texans game in Week 14. The guy came through the end zone as James Robinson scored the first touchdown of the post-Urban Meyer era. The fan is at the top of the frame putting his arms up to celebrate Robinson's touchdown before he even got the ball.

Generally, they refuse to show people who run on the field in an attempt to discourage the behavior, but in this case he was in frame during a live shot of a touchdown so the NFL even had to tweet the fan on the field.

Here's the view from the end zone seats showing the guy getting tackled by security.

That's what you get for celebrating too early.

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
