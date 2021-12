Jorden “Joe” Lee Carlyle, 11, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Helen Devos Childrens Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI. Jorden was born February 12, 2010 in Niles to Kellee Metz and Arthur Carlyle. Joe loved playing roblox and fortnite. He liked anything do to with cars, Chase from PawPatrol, and anything that was And1. Joe’s passion was being a YouTube creator. He had two channels, JoeCarlyle and 1Carlyle. His dream was to become a famous influencer and buy a blue Tesla Model X with falcon wing doors.

BUCHANAN, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO