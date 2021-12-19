ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' Breaks Major Tradition for First Time in Nearly 40 Years

By Stephanie Downs
 5 days ago

Saturday Night Live was forced to do things differently during the most recent episode, which was hosted by Paul Rudd. Instead of airing an entirely new episode, SNL aired previously recorded skits and throwback Christmas sketches from years past. Amid the last-minute changes, prompted by a surge of new COVID-19 cases...

Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TheDailyBeast

SNL Weekend Update: Tina Fey Fills in for Colin Jost and Mocks Elon Musk for Being Time Person of the Year

Following a COVID outbreak among their cast, Saturday Night Live staged a makeshift show this week featuring a mix of sketches recorded earlier in the week with host Paul Rudd and all-time classics. It began with Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson inducting Rudd into the illustrious Five-Timers Club—one started by Hanks, the first five-time SNL host.
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Makes Big Change to Weekend Shows

Good Morning America just incorporated a big change to its production. According to Newscast Studio, the weekend edition of GMA has moved to a new studio. The weekend team at GMA includes Janai Norman, Eva Pilgrim, Whit Johnson, and Rob Marciano. As of late, GMA's weekend edition has been broadcast...
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
TVLine

Is Dynasty Readying a Big Return? Was Stanford's Exit Berger-Like? Hawkeye Reunion Green Screen? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Saturday Night Live, Dynasty, Emily in Paris and The Wheel of Time! 1 | Wouldn’t it have made more sense for Saturday Night Live‘s makeshift Christmas episode to front load all of its new sketches (as well as Weekend Update), before revisiting supposed classics? 2 | Was it a bit thematically on-the-nose that in TBS’ Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses quizzer competition, Hufflepuff came from behind to beat Slytherin? Were you hoping for a “flip of...
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Deadline

‘Space Jam’ & ‘The Mindy Project’ Actress Xosha Roquemore Joins Comedy ‘Charlie In The Pandemic’, Pic Underway In Hamptons

EXCLUSIVE: Space Jam: A New Legacy actress Xosha Roquemore has joined comedy Charlie In The Pandemic, which is now filming in the Hamptons. Roquemore joins Reid Scott (Veep,), Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Adam Pally (Happy Endings), and Dylan Penn (Flag Day). Also joining is newcomer Peter Dager, a graduate of Miami’s New World School Of The Arts, whose alums include Lulu Wang, Andrea Burns and Cote de Pablo. In Charlie In The Pandemic, the Covid bubble is popped when a New York City family hiding out in the Hamptons is surprised by a Bloody Mary-swilling, pot-smoking ‘Charlie’ from their past who brings a lifetime of hurt that might heal them all. Xavier Manrique (Chronically Metropolitan) and his Blind Bulldog Films has teamed up with Jason Dubin’s (The Babysitters), Perry Street Films and Nicholas Schutt to produce. David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is exec-producing. Manrique is directing a script penned by Schutt (Outer Banks). The film is shooting in New York City and the Hamptons. Roquemore is also known for Lee Daniels’ Precious and series The Mindy Project, I’m Dying Up Here, Black Monday and Cherish The Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
CBS Boston

Jason Bateman Named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2022 Man Of The Year

BOSTON (CBS) — Actor Jason Bateman has been named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man Of The Year for 2022. Bateman is an Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award-winning actor. He is currently the star of the Netflix series “Ozark.” He is best known for his roles in the TV series “Arrested Development” and the movie “Horrible Bosses.” Bateman will be honored with a roast and a pudding pot. The Man Of The Year festivities will be held on Feb. 3 at Farkas Hall. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man and Woman of the Year Awards are presented each year to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. There were no ceremony last year due to the pandemic. The Man of the Year award was established in 1967. Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Paul Rudd, and Ryan Reynolds. Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year Award was established in 1951. The 2022 Woman of the Year has not been announced yet.
Popculture

'A Christmas Story' Cast: Where They Are Now, 38 Years Later

There are a number of iconic holiday movies that we relive each season, and there is no denying that A Christmas Story — which celebrates its 38th anniversary this year —is undoubtedly one of the greatest. Partly based on Jean Shepherd's semi-fictional anecdotes in his 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash, the film was released in 1983 and didn't quite catch on with audiences right away. Over the years, the film's popularity grew, and it is now widly considered to be a Christmas classic, alongside films like It's A Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
