YWP: Umami

By VTD Editor
 5 days ago

Young Writers Project, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power, and to gain confidence and skills for school, the workplace and life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4DfG_0dR8XqXT00

Check out the most recent issue of The Voice, Young Writers Project's monthly digital magazine.

Each week, VTDigger features a writing submission – an essay, poem, fiction or nonfiction – accompanied by a photo or illustration from Young Writers Project.

YWP publishes about 1,000 students’ work each year here, in newspapers across Vermont, on Vermont Public Radio and in YWP’s monthly digital magazine, The Voice . Since 2006, it has offered young people a place to write, share their photos, art, audio and video, and to explore and connect online at youngwritersproject.org . For more information, please contact Susan Reid at sreid@youngwritersproject.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQHnW_0dR8XqXT00
Photo of the Week by Molly Quavelin, 12, of Burlington.

Bitter, sweet, sour, salty, and … can you remember the last one off the top of your head? It’s called “umami,” and can be described as the rich, meaty flavor found in cheeses, meats and wines. This week’s featured writer, May Thomasson of Norwich, shares the fireworks moment of exuberance she felt biting into another fresh and well-loved umami-heavy food: a tomato.

Umami

By May Thomasson, 9, of Norwich

I took a bite of tomato right off the vine. Umami, I thought to myself, the fifth taste…

(Umami is a delicious taste, unheard of by most people. But still, being the fifth, unheard-of-by-most taste doesn’t make it any less delicious.)

The skies parted so suddenly you would’ve thought someone shot an arrow to break the clouds into rain. Oh, how it poured! It was as if Zeus were dumping buckets from Mount Olympus.

I ran out of the garden. I turned a cartwheel. The wet grass felt good on my hands, and the feeling was strangely rebellious. I turned cartwheel after cartwheel. This moment felt as delicious as the ripe, fresh tomato itself.



As traditions go dark, Vermonters find light this second Covid Christmas

"The presents are nice, but that's not the true meaning for me," says 91-year-old great-great-grandmother Shirley Squires, who has found a place in her heart — if not enough space in her Guilford home — for her collection of more than 1,500 crèches.
State grants travel clearance to globetrotting gift giver with sleigh

"The Christmas Eve weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, so during portions of your travel you may need to instruct Rudolph to turn on his high beams," Vermont State Veterinarian Kristin Haas wrote in her order.
Only 600 members left to go in 12 days

VTDigger trusts our readers to recognize the value of strong, fact-based reporting for our democracy– and support it.
Don Keelan: For climate and Eliot, so many pages for so little substance

The Climate Action Plan is a manifesto, primarily, from a cadre of nonprofit organization members who have a goal to self-perpetuate their organizations and labor unions by creating a 27-year annuity. This commentary is by Don Keelan of Arlington, a retired certified public accountant.
VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

