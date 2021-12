Christmas is here and it's the season of giving. As many are scrambling to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones, others are just excited to spend quality time with one another and get a few days off. Celebrities are no different. Mariah Carey has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas for her annual traditions and classic holiday tunes, and she gives her twins nearly everything they want off of their Christmas lists. But one person who doesn't believe in spoiling children or even buying them gifts for Christmas is Teen Mom star, Kailyn Lowry.

