ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Latest: Roethlisberger reaches another passing milestone

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyCD9_0dR8WyHO00
Titans Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) (Don Wright)

The Latest from Week 15 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

1:50 p.m.

Ben Roethlisberger has passed 2004 draft classmate Philip Rivers for fifth on the NFL’s career passing list.

Roethlisberger’s 3-yard completion to Najee Harris in the second quarter on Sunday against Tennessee gave the 39-year-old Roethlisberger 63,442 yards passing to move him past Rivers’ total of 63,440.

Roethlisberger is already the NFL’s career leader in yards passing among players who have spent their entire careers with one team.

While Roethlisberger did track down Rivers, there’s no chance of him cracking the top four unless he plays for another few years. Brett Favre is fourth on the career yards passing list with 71,838.

— Will Graves reported from Pittsburgh.

___

1:45 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins broke his right ankle during a kickoff return and was carted off the field in the first quarter against Houston.

Jenkins’ lower leg was placed in an air cast, and team officials quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Rookie Andre Cisco is expected to fill in for Jenkins, a team captain.

Tremon Smith returned the kickoff 98 yards for a score, somehow escaping a crowd of five tacklers at the 30-yard line. Jenkins was in the group of defenders trying to tackle Smith and seemed to get leg whipped.

It was Houston’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Oct. 4, 2009, when Jacoby Jones returned one 95 yards in a 29-6 win against the Oakland Raiders.

It’s also the first time the Texans have scored two touchdowns in the first quarter since their season opener against Jacksonville.

— Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville, Florida.

___

12:30 p.m.

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was ruled out after he appeared to hurt his groin during pregame warmups.

Gonzalez was attempting a kick from the 20 when he grabbed at the inside of his leg and fell to the turf. He required help from a teammate and team officials to make his way up the tunnel.

Punter Lachlan Edwards came out shortly afterward and began practicing kickoffs.

Gonzalez has hit 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and each of his past 17. His most recent miss was a 54-yarder in a 36-28 loss at Dallas on Oct. 3.

John Wawrow reported from Orchard Park, New York.

___

12 p.m.

Cleveland is getting at least one key piece back for Monday’s game against Las Vegas — starting right guard Wyatt Teller is coming off the COVID-19 reserve list.

Teller was one of 12 Browns starters to go on the list over the past few days.

The Browns game against the Raiders was moved by the NFL from Friday to Monday following a major outbreak on Cleveland’s roster.

The Browns are scheduled to start a critical game for their playoff hopes with third-string quarterback Nick Mullens after both Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, tested positive.

The Browns also put defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on the COVID-19 list. He tested positive on Friday and could miss Monday’s game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Browns

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a narrow victory over the Ravens last week. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will fare against the Browns. Last week’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens was far from a work of art for the Packers. Defeating Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson should have been easier for Green Bay. Instead, they required heroics from Aaron Rodgers to score the narrow win.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns just got a huge boost for tomorrow’s big game against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been out of action for a week, is officially back. On Friday, the Browns activated Mayfield off the COVID-19/reserve list. Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 last week....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
TMZ.com

NFL Star Vincent Jackson Died Of Chronic Alcohol Use, Autopsy Reveals

Former NFL star Vincent Jackson died of chronic alcohol use, autopsy results -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- revealed. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office released the findings Wednesday ... calling the manner of death "natural." As we previously reported, Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room on...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Oakland Raiders
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
68K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy