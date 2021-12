I recently traveled to New York from Los Angeles for a work trip: I went from wearing a T-shirt and leggings while walking the dogs outside to cloaking myself in a parka as the temps dipped from 70 and sunny in LA to 30 and windy in NYC. Packing winter-ready clothes is one thing (TBH: one deserves an award for packing four days worth of winter gear into a small carry-on, but I digress), but packing winter-ready skin care is another. Luckily, I armed myself with my favorite hydrating products that I knew could protect my skin from harsh, dry winds and maybe a little too generous indoor heating. One bottle I knew I had to squeeze into my TSA-approved liquids collection? Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil ($105). It not only infuses skin with rich oily goodness, but it goes into overdrive while you sleep to banish fine lines and wrinkles.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO