NHL

Maple Leafs sign Ty Voit to an ELC

By KatyaKnappe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTy Voit was a mystery man at the last draft when the Leafs took him 153rd overall. He had missed the entire 2020-2021 season with the shutdown of the OHL, and all anyone had to judge from was the season he’d played at 16. We didn’t know what...

Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Voit, Dahlstrom, Clifford, Biega & Boxing Day

In this somewhat odd edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’d like to start with the good news that those Maple Leafs’ coaches, players, and support staff who had entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and had been left in Vancouver after the rest of the team departed were all flown home. They are self-isolating in their own homes.
NHL
Toronto announce more positive cases, up to 11 players and 6 staff in COVID protocol

The Maple Leafs announced today that four further players have tested positive for COVID-19. David Kämpf, Ilya Mikheyev, Rasmus Sandin, and Petr Mrázek are all in the NHL’s COVID protocol. That’s not all, as goalie coach, Steve Briere, and another member of the medical staff have also tested positive.
NHL
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Sting
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Leafs sign 2021 5th round pick Ty Voit to entry level contract

It seems like the Leafs always have some late round draft pick for fans to get excited about with how well Kyle Dubas has been drafting since he took over as GM, and it looks like we have another one in forward Ty Voit, who the Leafs have just signed to a three year entry level contract.
NHL
Leafs vs Blues on Thursday in Toronto Postponed

Thursday night, the Leafs were supposed to host the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Arena, but that game has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The NHL has announced that all cross-border games up to the Christmas break has been postponed. This is the third game the Leafs have had to reschedule, with the two road games in Vancouver and Seattle on Saturday and Sunday cut.
NHL
Sunday FTB: Strange Days Indeed

Nobody told me there’d be days like these. Just like that, it’s impossible for the Maple Leafs to operate as a hockey team. Look, I get it, winter is coming, and we want something clean and icy-bright to get invested in instead of the real world. It looks like we can’t have that.
NHL
Leafs Prospect Roundup: World Juniors begin this week, Ty Voit signs, two streaks snapped

It was a slow week of games for Toronto Maple Leafs prospects as teams reach their holiday break, but there was plenty of news to go around. Before we dive into the roundup, be sure to check out my full Leafs prospect rankings from last Thursday. I ranked every prospect in the organization, from #1 through to #34, giving an update and thoughts on each prospect. With the prospect rankings in your second tab for future reading, let’s dive into this week’s roundup.
NHL

