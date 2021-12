Throughout his career, filmmaker Mike Flanagan has amassed an impressive ensemble of collaborators that he's been known to work with for a variety of projects, with today seeing the confirmation that his upcoming adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher will see the return of a variety of actors from previous seasons of The Haunting. Additionally, the series also sees the return of performers who appeared in Flanagan's most recent series, Midnight Mass, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year. The Fall of the House of Usher will also be debuting on Netflix.

