Environment

Weather service: Tornado moved west of Lincoln during Wednesday's storm

By Lincoln Journal Star
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Weather Service surveyors have added another plot to the colorful map of tornadoes spun up Wednesday as an unprecedented mid-December storm crossed the state. The weather service on Saturday night documented an EF2...

www.kpvi.com

KRQE News 13

Impactful storm arrives on Christmas Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Brace yourselves for a powerful Christmas Eve storm all across New Mexico. We’re now seeing the heavier rain and snow push its way into Arizona and Colorado. Light rain and snow showers are already falling in the San Juan Mountains where a couple of feet of snow are expected. So be prepared for travel delays heading north with those slick roadways and strong wind gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
mtpr.org

Christmas forecasts call for intense snow and bitter cold in much of Montana

The first Arctic storm of the season is moving into the Northern Rockies, and it's bringing pockets of intense snow and bitter cold. Weather forecasters describe the incoming winter weather as a prolonged high-impact event. The strong cold front slipping into the Northern Rockies brings strong winds and pockets of whiteout-producing snow squalls to west, central and southwest Montana.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
TODAY.com

Holiday forecast: Deadly winter storm on the move in the West

After heavy rainfall from a strong Pacific storm, two bodies were recovered in a car submerged in floodwaters near San Francisco. The threat of more flooding lingers as additional rainfall is expected in burn scar areas, while up to nine feet of snow is expected in parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains. The Central and Southern Plains can expect record warmth temperatures while New England has the chance to see flurries. NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist reports the Christmas Eve forecast for TODAY.Dec. 24, 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
State
Nebraska State
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Lincoln Park tree trouble

Thanks to Tom Trulin for the photo – another big tree down in Lincoln Park. Rain and wind kicked up for a while overnight. The weather’s not expected to get too dramatic for the rest of today or even tomorrow – still no alerts/advisories for our area. The National Weather Service‘s “forecawt discussion” should be updated again in a few hours, but in the meantime, it’s not projecting the temperature drop to start before Sunday, and the prospect of serious snow remains iffy.
SEATTLE, WA

