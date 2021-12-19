ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

Times Daily
 5 days ago

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Star-Herald

Gas tax rate will drop almost 3 cents per gallon on Jan. 1

Nebraska's motor fuels tax rate will drop by nearly 3 cents a gallon effective Jan. 1. The new rate will be 24.8 cents per gallon, down from 27.7 cents per gallon, and will be effective until June 30, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported Tuesday. The tax rate is devised...
TRAFFIC
CBS DFW

Texas Has Cheapest Gas Price Average In US, AAA Says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than from this day last week and is 95 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year, the association said in a news release Tuesday, Dec. 21. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon...
TEXAS STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the sixth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 2.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.30 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 11.1 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago" The post Gas prices slip again, still $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Henry County Daily Herald

AAA: Gas prices drop 4 cents

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 4 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.14 more than this time last year.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ap
Overton County News

Gas prices lower 3 cents in Tennessee

Tennessee gas prices declined another 3 cents since last week. Tennessee’s gas price average is now $3.03, which is 12 cents cheaper than one month ago, and $1.11 more than one year ago. “Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days...
TENNESSEE STATE
New Castle News

Gas prices down three cents in city

Gas prices are down an average of three cents in the city this week. City drivers paying an average of $3.49 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.55, while the national average is down two cents to $3.33.
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Promotion To Pay For Gas With E-ZPass Saves Drivers 30 Cents A Gallon

BOSTON (CBS) — If you use E-ZPass to pay tolls on the highway, you can also start using it to buy cheaper gas. E-ZPass partnered with PayByCar, a new system that lets drivers make purchases while they’re still behind the wheel. When you sign up, you link your account to your E-ZPass transponder and add a credit or debit card. Starting Monday, you can use it to get gas at more than two dozen Alltown gas stations in Massachusetts and save 30 cents a gallon in the process. The offer is valid for five gas station visits and runs through February 10. Click here for a list of the gas stations participating in the promotion.
TRAFFIC
WKRC

Gas prices keep dropping locally, nationally but still more than $3 per gallon

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The average price for gas both locally and nationally was dropping but still more than $3 per gallon. Cincinnati gas prices have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey. Gas prices in Cincinnati are 19.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago yet stand $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
theeastcountygazette.com

Good News! Gas Prices Expected to Fall Below $3 Per Gallon in 2022

The U.S. Energy and Information Administration (EIA) has projected that Americans may see the retail prices of gasoline fall to $3.01 per gallon in January 2022. The EIA expects pump prices to drop further in 2022 and the national average to be $2.88 per gallon in 2022. Earlier this week,...
TRAFFIC
wnmufm.org

AAA: Michigan gas prices decline 5 cents

DEARBORN, MI-- Gas prices in Michigan are down 5 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 23 cents less than this time last month but still $1 more than this time last year. Motorists are...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Price rises that overwhelmed energy suppliers to hit consumers in 2022

Soaring gas prices consigned a string of energy suppliers to the graveyard in 2021, and will lead to runaway household bills next year as the sector continues to struggle.Energy suppliers had been paying 54p per therm of gas at the beginning of the year. By September, that had reached more than £3 and peaked even further to £4.50 just before Christmas.It was an unprecedented spike caused by something of a perfect storm on global markets.Firstly, last winter was unusually cold in the northern hemisphere. Gas is still a key fuel in heating homes and businesses in much of the world,...
TRAFFIC
fooddive.com

As food prices rise, survey finds thresholds where consumers stop buying

Consumers will stop buying a food, beverage or nutrition item when its price increases an average of 40%, according to a new survey commissioned by Ingredient Communications and conducted by SurveyGoo. The December online survey asked more than 1,000 consumers in the U.S. and U.K. to pick a point at which they would no longer purchase different items because of a price increase.
RETAIL
The Independent

Energy bills set to skyrocket even more, suppliers warn

Energy bills are set to skyrocket even further in the new year, providers have warned.Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have told the Financial Times that the Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500% in less than a year.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.She told the FT: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the Chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy