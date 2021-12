With the working week winding to an end, let’s check the pulse of all things pinstriped. In going 2-2 on the week the Magic were able to outperform the modest expectations I had for them, even with one less game on the schedule after a postponement. Powering much of that good fortune was the play of veteran center Robin Lopez, called into significantly greater duty than anyone would have predicted for him at the season’s outset. Fortunately for Orlando, the big man delivered in spades.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO