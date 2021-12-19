ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new Ghostbusters video game is "definitely happening"

By Vikki Blake
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson has intimated that a new game based upon the fan-favorite franchise is "definitely happening". Talking to Countdown City Geeks, Hudson revealed someone had reached out to him about the game with a view to locking him down for some voice work. "I just got an email,...

Comments / 0

