TV Series

‘American Dad!’ renewed for two more seasons

By Rhian Daly
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Dad! has been renewed for two more seasons, which will take the animated series through to the end of its 19th season. The long-running show first began airing on Fox in 2005 until it was cancelled due to low ratings in 2014. It was then picked up by TBS, where...

www.nme.com

