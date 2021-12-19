‘American Dad!’ renewed for two more seasons

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the 1883 TV show is a prequel to Yellowstone. It stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hebert with Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Amanda Jaros, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier in recurring roles. Guest stars include Billy Bob Thornton, Graham Greene, and Tom Hanks. The story follows a previous generation of the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plain to establish what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. It’s a stark retelling of Western expansion, and a study of one family as they flee poverty in Texas to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.
Comments / 0