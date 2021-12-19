Watch: Panthers hold kicker tryouts during Week 15 pregame warmups

With everything that has gone down between the Jacksonville Jaguars and now former head coach Urban Meyer, it’s really difficult to find a hotter mess in the NFL right now. But the Carolina Panthers may ask the Jaguars to hold their beer.

As if using an obnoxious two-quarterback approach after firing your offensive coordinator while riding an embarrassing three-game losing streak wasn’t enough, the Panthers lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quad injury during warmups on Sunday. The absence of Gonzalez, who’s been one of the few highlights of a dim 2021 campaign, then led to Carolina having to hold pregame tryouts for the vacant kicking duties.

And, uh, well . . .

The Panthers gauged the “services” of punter Lachlan Edwards, wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, running back Reggie Bonnafon and quarterback P.J. Walker prior to the Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. None of them, by the way (even Edwards), has attempted a field goal in their NFL careers.

Should be a fun one today, folks!