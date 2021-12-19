ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Panthers hold kicker tryouts during Week 15 pregame warmups

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAWmT_0dR8TssP00

With everything that has gone down between the Jacksonville Jaguars and now former head coach Urban Meyer, it’s really difficult to find a hotter mess in the NFL right now. But the Carolina Panthers may ask the Jaguars to hold their beer.

As if using an obnoxious two-quarterback approach after firing your offensive coordinator while riding an embarrassing three-game losing streak wasn’t enough, the Panthers lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quad injury during warmups on Sunday. The absence of Gonzalez, who’s been one of the few highlights of a dim 2021 campaign, then led to Carolina having to hold pregame tryouts for the vacant kicking duties.

And, uh, well . . .

The Panthers gauged the “services” of punter Lachlan Edwards, wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, running back Reggie Bonnafon and quarterback P.J. Walker prior to the Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. None of them, by the way (even Edwards), has attempted a field goal in their NFL careers.

Should be a fun one today, folks!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
ESPN

Bills end 2-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- — Josh Allen says his sprained left foot felt fine — still, he was grateful for how his Buffalo teammates helped carry the load. Devin Singletary sparked what had been a pedestrian running attack with a season-best 86 yards. A much-maligned and COVID-19-depleted offensive line delivered in both run blocking and pass protection.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Panthers pre-game kicking tryouts

The Carolina Panthers found themselves in a bind Sunday morning when, during warmups before their game against the Buffalo Bills, kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured. Gonzalez was helped off the field and then ruled out of the game, which left Carolina without a kicker. They do have punter Lachlan Edwards on the roster for kickoffs but they apparently felt the need to do some impromptu tryouts to see if anyone else might be able to do some spot duty in a pinch.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Panthers had ridiculous kicker tryouts after Zane Gonzalez injury

The Carolina Panthers found themselves in the brutal scenario of needing to find an emergency kicker after Zane Gonzalez got hurt during pregame warmups. Gonzalez injured his quad prior to Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, putting the Panthers in a very difficult spot with no way to get a replacement in. To make matters worse, the Panthers couldn’t just turn to their punter to take over kicking duties. Punter Lachlan Edwards was born and raised in Australia and has no experience kicking field goals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Buffalo Bills
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Panthers K Gonzalez out after pregame injury

The Latest from Week 15 of the NFL (all times EST):. Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was ruled out after he appeared to hurt his groin during pregame warmups. Gonzalez was attempting a kick from the 20 when he grabbed at the inside of his leg and fell to the turf. He required help from a teammate and team officials to make his way up the tunnel.
NFL
charlottenews.net

Panthers K Zane Gonzalez injured in pre-game warmups

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was helped off the field after sustaining a right-quad injury during pre-game warmups for Sunday's game against the host Buffalo Bills. Gonzalez officially was ruled out for the contest minutes later by the Panthers (5-8), who do not have another kicker on their 53-man roster. Punter Lachlan Edwards likely will handle kickoffs for Carolina.
NFL
kion546.com

Punch-less Panthers lose kicker, and then lose to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quadriceps injury before the opening kick. Gonzalez was hurt during warmups, and little went right for the Panthers after that in a 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Carolina has lost four in a row and nine of its past 11. Minus Gonzalez, the Panthers passed up two field goal attempts and went 1 for 5 on fourth downs. They also tried for 2 after both of their touchdowns and converted once.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Panthers lose placekicker to pregame injury, trail 17-8 at halftime in Buffalo

FOX | 4th - 1:55. Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Carolina Panthers are playing without a placekicker and trail 17-8 at halftime on the road against the Buffalo Bills. All the scoring came in the second quarter. Buffalo's Devin Singletary's rushed for a 16-yard touchdown, and Josh Allen completed an 11-yard scoring pass to Stefon Diggs to put the Bills (7-6) on top 14-0.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: PJ Walker attempts field goal amid injury to Panthers kicker

The Panthers suffered a huge blow prior to their game against the Buffalo Bills, as kicker Zane Gonzalez went down with an injury in warmups. However, quarterback P.J. Walker is attempting to fill in at the position. In a video shown on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show, Walker’s attempt...
NFL
On3.com

Carolina Panthers signing kicker off Washington practice squad

According to Joe Person, the Carolina Panthers are signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu off of the Washington Football Team’s practice squad. This will be Hajrullahu’s second stink with Carolina, being on the practice squad in Dec. 2020. There were issues with his visa, causing him to be cut. Hajrullahu...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy