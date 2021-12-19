Police arrest 2 people for interfering with attempted arrest of robbers at San Jose Macy’s

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police were able to recover more than a thousand dollars in merchandise after a violent robbery attempt at a San Jose Macy’s that left one employee injured.

Police say Saturday night’s robbery attempt paints a picture of the challenges they are dealing with when it comes to large smash and grabs across the Bay Area.

It all started when a group of up to 15 men went inside a Macy’s around 6:00 p.m. Saturday night at the Macy’s located inside the Oakridge Mall.

They tried to steal merchandise and ended up assaulting one of the store employees.

San Jose police say the store’s loss prevention team tried to stop the robbery.

The group of men ran away as the officers were arriving at the scene. Officers ended up detaining a man and a woman outside the store.

In a video KRON4 obtained, you can see officers trying to arrest a man.

Police say officers were attempting to arrest the robbers, but a man and a woman interrupted them.

A woman in the red plaid shirt begins to interfere, and the situation escalates from there.

Police say this woman, 43-year-old Abeer Hamed refused to listen to police and swung her arm at an officer.

As a result, the initial suspect was able to get away and has not been found.

Hamed is being held at the Santa Clara Jail on multiple charges.

At this time, it is unknown if the two knew the group of suspects.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.